Vigneault seems to have found the right defensive pairings, and the Flyers have gone 5-2 since Shayne Gostisbehere left the lineup because he needed arthroscopic knee surgery. He might be ready return Jan. 31 against Pittsburgh, and his name will be tossed around before the Feb. 24 trade deadline because the Flyers have some insurance in the minors (Mark Friedman) and could use another productive forward if Patrick can’t return this season.