The Flyers badly need an offensive boost. Could calling up Alex Bump be the answer?

Don’t let a five-goal outburst on Friday night fool you; the Flyers’ offense has stalled.

Entering Monday, the Flyers averaged 2.61 goals per game. It is the fourth-lowest average in the league, with only the Calgary Flames (2.10), Nashville Predators (2.40), and the New York Rangers (2.50) between the Orange and Black and the cellar.

Maybe this team needs an infusion to spark things.

Maybe they need a bump.

Maybe they need an Alex Bump.

“He started out really slow, and I really attribute this [improvement] to Snowy,” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said on Monday, referring to Lehigh Valley Phantoms coach John Snowden.

“I think he’s an excellent coach. He knows how to develop, but he’s got a little bit of, not sternness, but he’s good at getting to a player without crushing the guy’s confidence.

“I think Bumper needed that two, three weeks ago, and his play is getting better. So I attribute it to Bumper, obviously, it’s all him, but I have to give a lot of credit to Snowy for what he’s doing with him down there.”

On Sept. 30, Bump was loaned to the Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate ahead of the season. Maybe the demotion was a hard pill to swallow for a kid many, including The Inquirer, inked into a spot on the opening night roster.

As Tocchet said, the left winger did start slow. Bump didn’t score his first goal until Game 3 and had one goal and three points in the first eight games. But across the past seven games, he has three goals and seven assists.

Bump, 21, is tied for third among AHL rookies in points with 13 alongside Utah Mammoth prospect Daniil But and his former Western Michigan teammate Tim Washe. He is tied with Cam Lund of the San Jose Barracudas for first with nine assists. And his 45 shots on goal rank No. 1 among rookies and 10th overall.

He’s been skating on a line with fellow rookie Denver Barkey, whom Tocchet complimented as well. Barkey has 10 points in 15 games.

And yes, the Flyers bench boss is keeping tabs on the Phantoms.

“You know what, lately, a lot more,” Tocchet said Monday when asked how much he pays attention to Lehigh Valley, maybe hinting at an upcoming move. “Talked to Snowy the other day. He checks in. I’ll check in with him. We talk systems. We talk about what he’s seeing, which is great, who’s playing well, and then usually we’ll have the game on, working out or something. So as much as we can.

“But I think it’s huge that we have contact with those guys. Riley [Amstrong, the Flyers director of player development, is] here today, so he fills us in on who’s doing what. Then Snowy will check in about, whether they’re struggling with something that we’re doing, and vice versa. And I want to ask him, ‘Hey, do you got any new stuff for me?’ So that’s how we work with Lehigh.”

After averaging over a point a game (47 points in 42 games) and winning a national championship with Western Michigan, and then impressing in a nine-game stint with Lehigh Valley at the end of the season, many expected Bump to slide right into the NHL.

But he didn’t. Despite having a really good development camp in July and another impressive spin at rookie camp in early September, the forward didn’t have a great training camp.

Skating alongside guys like Sean Couturier, Trevor Zegras, and Travis Konecny, he showed flashes of what he can bring, like a big-time shot, puck-possession potential, high hockey IQ, smart passing, and an ability to get his stick in passing lanes.

However, across three preseason games, Bump was minus-6 and had seven shots on goal, and one bad miscue in the last few seconds of a period, allowing Boston Bruins forward Johnny Beecher to score. According to Natural Stat Trick, which tracked two of the games, he had seven individual chances with several hitting the post or getting sent straight into the goalie, and the sixth-highest individual expected goals (0.69) on the team.

There is a brightness to Bump. He brings not just youthful exuberance, he brings a giant-sized chip on his shoulder — the 2022 fifth-round pick told The Inquirer at the Frozen Four in April that he was “definitely not a fifth-round player” — and that chip probably got bigger with not making the roster.

But don’t confuse it with ego. Bump has talent and he knows he has talent. It’s not ego. It is a confidence in himself and his game.

He’s been playing that way of late. His puck control and possession are off the charts as he uses his 6-foot-1, 200-pound frame to dominate the boards, steer away from opponents, and weave his way through defenses.

Now, maybe he is finally ready for that NHL debut.