Flyers top 20 prospects: Porter Martone is No. 1, but where do Alex Bump and Jett Luchanko rank?

After making nine selections in June's NHL draft, the Flyers' prospect pool is the deepest it's been in some time. Jackie Spiegel ranked her top 20 prospects ahead of this week's rookie camp.

Flyers top prospect Porter Martone will play this season at Michigan State.
A lot can happen in a year, especially when it comes to NHL prospects. The Flyers are a testament to that.

Matvei Michkov, the team’s No. 1 prospect a year ago, has graduated from the ranks after an impressive rookie season, while nine new players, led by No. 6 overall pick Porter Martone, were added to the mix in the 2025 NHL draft. The end result is a much-improved and deeper talent pool that ranks among the best leaguewide.

That influx of talent, which includes six players who were drafted in the top two rounds of June’s draft, has naturally resulted in significant movement when it comes to our rankings. With the dust now settled from the draft and several Flyers prospects converging on Voorhees this week for rookie camp, here’s a look at Jackie Spiegel’s updated top 20 prospect rankings.

  1. With Michkov no longer eligible, the Flyers have a new No. 1 in Martone, who joins the organization after a 37-goal, 98-point campaign with Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League.

  2. Alex Bump, a 2022 fifth-rounder, continues to be one of the organization’s biggest risers. Ranked No. 10 on our list last season, Bump is now up to second following a championship season at Western Michigan.

  3. Of the Flyers’ top 20 prospects, six will play college hockey next season, four will return to Canadian junior, two will play pro in Europe, and another eight will compete for spots with the Flyers or Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

