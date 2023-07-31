Flyers’ 2022 draft pick Alex Bump asks for release from Vermont, will enter the transfer portal

Alex Bump, the Flyers’ fifth-round pick in the 2022 NHL entry draft, has asked for a release from Vermont and will enter the transfer portal, according to College Hockey News.

His request comes two weeks after the University of Vermont relieved head coach Todd Woodcroft of his duties and named assistant coach Steve Wielder the interim coach.

Woodcroft was the subject of an investigation by the university’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity involving inappropriate text messages with a student. A statement from athletic director Jeff Schulman stated Woodcroft failed to meet the expectations of conduct and that the messages “failed to maintain professional boundaries.”

» READ MORE: Ranking the Flyers’ top 5 prospects after the 2023 NHL draft

The 2023-2024 season will be Bump’s freshman year of NCAA hockey. The 19-year-old played two seasons in the USHL for the Omaha Lancers and the Tri-City Storm.

Bump attended his second Flyers development camp in July. He impressed with his noticeable improvement from last season. His two goals in the scrimmage were particularly eye-opening.

”From talking to the strength guys from last year to this year he’s one of the most drastically improved players,” assistant general manager Brent Flahr said. “And you can see it. He’s just stronger on the skates. Skating still has to come a little bit, but his top end speeds fine. And he just knows how to score.”