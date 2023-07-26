Ranking the Flyers’ top 5 prospects after the 2023 NHL draft

While the Flyers are still likely a few years away from getting back to playoff contention, for the first time in a while there seems to be some general optimism about the team’s long-term future and direction.

Most of that optimism revolves around the team’s growing crop of talented young players, both on the NHL roster, and in the pipeline. While under-25-year-old players such as Carter Hart, Cam York, and Owen Tippett have established themselves at the NHL level, others like Tyson Foerster, Cutter Gauthier, and recent top pick Matvei Michkov are either in the early stages of doing so or are a few years away from getting there.

With both the 2023 NHL draft and the team’s development camp in the rearview, and another class of prospects added to the system, we updated our rankings of the organization’s top 10 prospects. To qualify for our list, players have to be 24 years old or younger as of opening night (Oct. 12) and have played fewer than 50 NHL games — that means the likes of York and Noah Cates are no longer eligible. Part one of this two-part series will look at prospects ranked Nos. 1-5, while part two will examine Nos. 6-10.

1. Matvei Michkov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

For the second straight year, the Flyers have a new No. 1 prospect. Michkov, the No. 7 overall pick in the draft in June, jumps ahead of Gauthier, the No. 5 pick in 2022. While both are highly regarded leaguewide, Michkov’s skill set and ceiling dwarf that of Gauthier and everybody else in the Flyers’ pipeline.

Considered the best Russian prospect since Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin, Michkov combines innate goal-scoring ability, dazzling puck skills, and elite hockey sense. While his shot, stickhandling, and passing vision are all A-grade tools, the winger’s ability to process information quickly and create scoring opportunities from nothing is his greatest gift. The Flyers have lacked creative geniuses like Michkov over the last decade and fans should be optimistic about his long-term NHL prospects given his pedigree and record-breaking production in Russia.

Michkov, 18, is signed with SKA St. Petersburg for the next three seasons, but the Flyers can afford to wait and were right to take a big swing on a player with genuine star potential. He will likely play this season with parent club SKA, after excelling last season while on loan with follow KHL team HK Sochi (20 points in 27 games).

2. Cutter Gauthier, LW/C, Boston College (NCAA)

Gauthier, 19, might have fallen a spot in our rankings, but it wasn’t a reflection on anything he did or didn’t do. In fact, Gauthier probably exceeded expectations during his post-draft year. He led Boston College in both goals (16) and points (37) as a freshman, and ranked sixth among all NCAA first-year players in points per game (1.16 ppg). Gauthier also had a solid World Junior Championships for Team USA, before exploding for seven goals in 10 games against grown men at the senior World Championships this summer.

Watch 30 seconds of a Gauthier game and you’ll probably see him fire off a shot or two. That heavy shot is his calling card and it is as good as advertised. While he probably could benefit from being a tad more selective with it down the line, it is hard to fault the youngster for wanting to showcase his quick and often lethal release. Gauthier’s shot is an especially dangerous weapon on one-timers, including from below the face-off dots on the power play.

The rising sophomore is more than just a high-volume shooter and goal scorer. He possesses good size at 6-2, and 189 pounds, and uses it to his advantage. Gauthier plays a competitive brand of hockey, is generally pretty responsible defensively, and has embraced playing downhill and getting to the middle of the ice as a power forward. He’s not afraid to throw a big hit and seems to relish the physical parts of the game.

The question for the Flyers regarding Gauthier is whether he is best off playing center or wing long-term. The good news is, his potential floor looks to be a top-six wing. Gauthier should also benefit from playing with better players this fall at BC, including 2023 first-rounders and fellow U.S. national team deveopment program products Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perreault.

He is loaded with confidence and both physical and offensive tools, so don’t be surprised to see Gauthier, who just looks and plays like a Flyer, in the NHL in 2024-25.

3. Tyson Foerster, RW, Flyers (NHL)

Since he was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft, Foerster’s development has been hindered by a handful of long-term injuries, including a broken tibia and a dislocated shoulder. Not only did Foerster stay healthy in 2022-23, but he showed significant signs of progress both in the AHL and a short stint with the Flyers.

Foerster scored 20 goals and put up 48 points in 66 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, earning All-Star honors and being recognized on the league’s six-player, All-Prospect team. While he’s always been equipped with a lethal shoot, other areas of Foerster’s game evolved last season. His skating will never be a strength, but it has come on a ways, as has his willingness to play bigger and be more engaged with his 6-2, 194-pound frame. This new and more physical Foerster was particularly on display in helping Canada win gold at the World Juniors.

This summer, a bigger and stronger Foerster dominated development camp against younger players, as you’d hope a player knocking on the door of the NHL would. After scoring three goals and tallying seven points in an impressive eight-game NHL cameo last March, Foerster’s trending toward landing an opening-night lineup spot with the Flyers.

4. Sam Ersson, G, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL)

Evaluating goaltenders is one of the hardest things when it comes to prospects, particularly for people who’ve never played the position. While I am far from a goalie expert, Ersson impressed me last season both with the Phantoms and Flyers. John Tortorella and the organization had similar praise for the 23-year-old Swede, consistently highlighting Ersson’s calm demeanor and athleticism.

Ersson was a rock all season long at Lehigh Valley (.900 save percentage in 42 games) and was for the most part outstanding in limited opportunities with the big club. In 12 appearances (10 starts) for the Flyers, Ersson’s .899 save percentage and 3.07 goals against average won’t look like much. Look a little closer, though, and you’ll realize those numbers were heavily skewed by two poor starts, one being his NHL debut, and the other a listless team performance against the New Jersey Devils when he was largely hung out to dry. In his other eight starts, Ersson sparkled, posting a .928 save percentage and 2.13 goals against average. Ersson also became just the 11th goaltender in NHL history to win his first six decisions.

With his size (6-2), impressive post-to-post quickness, quiet confidence, and the mental makeup to quickly move past mistakes, Ersson has a lot of the attributes teams covet in goalies. He might be young and inexperienced, but the organization seems to believe Ersson has future No. 1 potential.

After acquiring Cal Petersen in order to land additional future assets, and limited contract options with Felix Sandström, Ersson likely will start the year in the minors. That said, he’s shown he’s capable of playing at the NHL level and should see get opportunities there at points this season.

5. Bobby Brink, RW, Phantoms (AHL)

Last season proved to be mostly a lost one for Bobby Brink, who underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his left hip last July. He returned to action in January with the Phantoms but showed some expected rust and never quite got his game to the level he expects of himself. In all, Brink put up 12 goals and 28 points in 41 games.

But Brink looked to be back to his best earlier this month, showcasing his silky puck skills and offensive ability during the Flyers’ four-day development camp. His skill level particularly popped in the scrimmage to end camp, when he seemed to make something happen every time he had the puck on his stick. While there are still challenges he must prove he can overcome at the NHL level, namely his smaller stature (5-8, 166 pounds) and so-so speed, Brink’s hockey IQ and creativity have helped him answer those questions at every level to this point. He also doesn’t shy away from battling in the corners despite his size, which helps his cause.

The intrigue with Brink largely centers on the way he thinks and sees the game and the high skill level he possesses to execute what he’s seeing. He is an excellent passer, who anticipates where teammates will be before they get there, and can patiently pick apart a defense both at 5-on-5 and on the power play. While not fast, Brink is shifty on his edges and has a real slipperiness to his game. Add in quick hands, a deceptive shot, and his willingness to be around the net, and Brink has a lot to work with from an offensive standpoint. Two years ago at the University of Denver he showcased exactly what he’s capable of, leading the nation in scoring with 57 points in 41 games (1.39 ppg) and helping the Pioneers win a national championship.

With all the talk about Michkov, Gauthier, and Foerster as they pertain to the Flyers’ future, it almost seems like Brink has become the forgotten man in the long-term puzzle. Look for that to change this season, as a healthy-again Brink looks primed for a big year. The former second-round pick will compete for an NHL job in camp, but all signs point to his starting the year with Lehigh Valley before earning an NHL call-up at some point.