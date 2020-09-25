The Flyers on Friday signed goalie Alex Lyon to a one-year deal with an average annual value of $700,000, according to general manager Chuck Fletcher.
Lyon, who turns 28 in December, recently completed his fourth professional season. He appeared in three games for the Flyers in 2019-20 and was part of the team’s playoff roster, although he did not see action.
This season, he was 1-1-0 with a 3.55 goals against average and an .890 save percentage in the three games. He also appeared in 32 games for the AHL Phantoms and went 11-14-5 with a 2.69 GAA and .913 save percentage.
Carter Hart is entrenched as the Flyers top goalie and among the best young talents in the NHL. Backup Brian Elliott is an unrestricted free agent. Elliott had a $2 million cap hit this past season, according to spotrac.com. Hart said earlier he hoped that Elliott returns.
Over three seasons, Lyon has made 16 appearances with the Flyers for a 5-4-1 record, 3.15 GAA and .893 save percentage.
In 145 career AHL games he is 73-53-15 with a 2.73 GAA and .913 save percentage.
“Alex has been around the organization a while. He is just a tremendous kid, obviously a good goaltender in the American Hockey League and has given us games, and is also a real good kid to have around our young players,” Flyers assistant general manger Brent Flahr said in a phone interview with The Inquirer. “He has aspirations of being an NHL goalie and is working hard toward that. But he understands his role at this point. At this point, he is a No. 3. But if and when we need him, our coaches are confident he can help us when he is playing.”
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Lyon is from Baudette, Minn. He signed with the Flyers in April 2016 after a three-year career at Yale University.