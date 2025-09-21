Numbers don’t lie: Bernie Parent’s Flyers career was one for the ages

Hockey Hall of Famer and legendary Flyers goalie Bernie Parent died Sunday. Parent, the netminder for the Flyers’ 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup teams, was 80.

Here’s a look back at the some of the numbers that stand out from Parent’s NHL career:

10

The number of seasons Parent spent with the Flyers, nonconsecutively. Parent’s first stint with the Flyers began in 1967 and ended mid-season in 1971, when the team traded Parent to Toronto for Bruce Gamble and a first-round pick in that year’s draft.

The Flyers reacquired Parent from Toronto in 1973, sending Doug Favell and a first-round selection to the Maple Leafs. The trade is considered one of the best in the history of Philadelphia sports, as Parent anchored the Flyers’ consecutive titles. Parent was forced into retirement by an eye injury he suffered in 1979.

50

The number of shutouts Parent logged in his 10 seasons with the Flyers. Parent led the NHL with 12 shutouts in both the 1973-74 season and the 1974-75 seasons.

» READ MORE: Mike Sielski: Bernie Parent was the best of the Flyers and the best of Philadelphia. RIP.

Parent’s two most important shutouts came in the 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup finals. He blanked the Bruins in Game 6 of the 1974 finals to clinch the Flyers’ first championship. In the 1975 series against Buffalo, Parent shut out the Sabers in Game 6 to secure a second Cup.

2

The number of Conn Smythe Trophies that belong to Parent. He was awarded the trophy, which is given to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup playoffs, at the end of the Flyers’ 1974 and 1975 Cup wins.

Parent also won the Vezina Trophy twice, in the 1974 and 1975 seasons. The Vezina is given to the NHL’s best goaltender.

91.5

Parent’s career save percentage over his 13 seasons in the NHL. His career save percentage is the 26th-best mark in NHL history among qualifying goaltenders.

» READ MORE: Bernie Parent, legendary Flyers goalie who brought Philadelphia its only two Stanley Cups, dies at 80

Parent led the NHL in season-long save percentage once in his career. He finished the 1973-74 stopping 93.2% of the 2,006 shots he faced. It was one of two seasons in which Parent faced more than 2,000 shots.

231

The number of wins Parent earned with the Flyers. Parent played 486 games for the Flyers, accumulating an overall record of 231-142-102. The Flyers led the NHL in wins in the 1973-74 and 1974-75 seasons with Parent in net, winning 47 and 44 games, respectively.

Parent is the second-winningest netminder in Flyers history. Only Ron Hextall, who logged 240 wins over 11 seasons, won more.