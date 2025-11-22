‘Walk together forever:’ Tributes pour in for Bernie Parent during a celebration of his life and legacy

Scott Tharp stood on the small stage built on the ice at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The president and CEO of Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education told a story about driving home from Hershey when the Flyers alumni played the Washington Capitals alumni. Driving home on the dark expanseof the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Bernie Parent was driving 45 miles per hour — in the left lane.

“Needless to say, there was a whole line of cars flashing their lights and honking behind us,” Tharp said. “Finally, when he pulled over into the right lane, the cars came by and they were flashing, honking, people leaning out the windows, yelling.

“Bernie rolled down his window, took both hands off the wheel, and put his Stanley Cup rings out the window. Then turned to those of us in the car and said, ‘How about that? They’re cheering for me.’”

You know that he had a big grin at that moment, too.

That was who Bernie Parent was.

A man larger than life, the Hall of Fame goalie, who backstopped the Orange and Black to consecutive Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975, was honored on Friday with a celebration of life. Parent died on Sept. 21 at the age of 80.

“Bernie often was described fondly in hockey circles as one of the league’s greatest stand-up goalies,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said. “Ever more importantly, however, Bernie was always a stand-up man.”

Family, friends, members of Flyers leadership, and approximately 2,000 fans, some wearing his No. 1 jerseys, came to pay their respects to a man who built a legacy in Philly. Born in Quebec, Parent came to the City of Brotherly Love in 1967 as one of the original Flyers. He was traded in 1971, but was reacquired two years later, and never left.

Parent not only helped build the foundation of the organization with the two Stanley Cups — and the rings he loved showing everyone, everywhere, and every day — but won the Conn Smythe each year as the playoff MVP. A two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goalie, his name is often dropped when discussing the game’s greats.

“Bernie’s number hangs in our rafters, and his legacy is already etched into the very DNA of our franchise,” Flyers chairman Dan Hilferty said. “We often don’t realize how much someone gives of themselves until they’re gone. Winston Churchill once said, ‘We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.’ And standing here together, it’s clearer than ever just how much Bernie gave.”

Parent was a fixture in the community since hanging up his skates due to injury in February 1979. An ambassador for Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, his widow, Gini, will carry on his legacy as an ambassador, too.

“Bernie’s life will continue to shine through the lives he inspired, the lessons he taught, and the community he helped build,” she said. “He always said that life was about giving back, lifting others, and leading with love. And thanks to each and every one of you, the light will never dim.”

After Flyers president Keith Jones, general manager Danny Brière, coach Rick Tocchet, and Parent’s daughter, Kim, reminisced and paid tribute on the jumbotron, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson spoke. Johnson said he was pledging $5,000 to Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, which Tharp said the support organization will match the donation two-to-one.

Johnson then read a proclamation honoring the goalie.

“Whereas, this legislative body extends its deep appreciation for the indelible mark Bernie Parent left on hockey and the Philadelphia community,” part of it read. “Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the council of the city of Philadelphia, hereby honors and recognizes the life and legacy of Philadelphia Flyers goaltender and Hockey Hall of Famer Bernie Parent, for his outstanding contributions to the sport of hockey and the Philadelphia community.”

As Parent’s teammate Bill Clement said, “Bernie loved all of you.” And it was true. Parent loved the Flyers community. And he loved his teammates, too.

“I can honestly say it was an honor and a privilege to play with Barnyard Benny,” said Joe Watson, who had known Parent since 1963. “We had so many laughs and jokes. ... I know he’s looking down on us, smiling, and he looks around, he says, My gosh, I can’t believe all those people are for me, but we’re all for you, Bernie, because if it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t have won.”

“I know Bernie’s up there, laughing and smiling and everything else. He’d love to be down here, but I look forward to seeing you again, my friend,” Watson concluded as his voice cracked.

Bobby Clarke, the captain of the Flyers’ Stanley Cup teams, was the last to speak.

“A hockey player’s life is only a short period of time in his life. And Bernie, besides being the goaltender, he had a great life and he was a great man,” he said.

“When you win two Stanley Cups, it takes the best that everybody on that team can give; just so happened that Bernie’s best was better than the rest of our best, and we got two Stanley Cups because of Bernie.

“We’ve lost five players from Stanley Cup teams: Barry Ashbee, Eddie Van Impe, Billy Flett, Ross Lonsberry, and Ricky MacLeish.

“God bless Bernie, because he’s going to join them and the rest of us, until we go join them, we will walk together forever.”

