The reeling Flyers needed a spark Monday. Bobby Brink provided it in his first game back from a concussion

SANDY, Utah ― Was Bobby Brink the Flyers’ good luck charm?

Without Brink, the Flyers lost six straight. After he returned on Monday, they snapped the skid and beat the Vegas Golden Knights, a team that was on a seven-game heater.

“I don’t think we changed anything,” he said on Tuesday after the Flyers had a high-tempo practice at the Utah Mammoth’s practice facility near the picturesque Wasatch Mountains. “Sometimes you’re going to go through tough stretches [and] you play a long season. The way we were playing worked for us earlier in the year; it’ll work again. So, I think we showed that last night, didn’t change a thing, and it worked out for us.”

While Brink will, of course, not take any credit for being a catalyst, the coach did think his return helped boost the Flyers’ game.

“Really, really well,” Rick Tocchet said of Brink’s game.

“Bobby, for a guy that’s been out for a couple of weeks with that injury ... I just like his speed to the middle. I mean, it’s noticeable when you’re on the bench, when you have those guys that can carry that puck with speed, separate, and transport the puck. We missed that speed from him.”

That injury was a concussion.

The Flyers forward missed the entire six-game losing streak after getting blindsided by Jansen Harkins in the first period of the Flyers’ 5-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 6.

It was the first time in his hockey career that he dealt with this type of injury.

“A concussion is never easy,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s a different type of injury than a lot of, maybe arms and legs and stuff. But the medical staff was good to me, and we got through it, and now I’m back playing.”

Concussion recovery is not a straight line. Steps and milestones must be met in a graded return-to-play progression before one can put a game jersey back on.

“Just slowly kind of work up to game-level again,” he said of the ramping-up process. “Try to keep the symptoms to the least amount that you can and try not to elevate them as you’re working. Work on some vision stuff and balance, and try to rewire the brain to make it feel good again.”

According to the NHL’s concussion evaluation and management protocol, a player can only return when they do not have symptoms at rest, the symptoms do not return when they exert themselves at an NHL game’s pace, and the team’s doctors confirm they have returned to neurological and neurocognitive baselines.

Although Tocchet said they may monitor his ice time because of the injury he sustained, Brink skated 13 minutes, 28 seconds on Monday, including more than two minutes on the power play. Tocchet did say some of his cut-back ice time was due to the exorbitant amount of penalties (seven) the Flyers took on Monday. He had one shot on goal, two missed shots, and blocked two more.

And he was back on a line with Matvei Michkov and Noah Cates.

The trio played together in nine games before Brink got hurt, beginning on Dec. 16 in Montreal. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Flyers scored five goals and allowed one with a 64.63% expected goal share. On Monday, when they were on the ice against the Golden Knights, the Flyers had seven shot attempts and allowed eight. They outshot the opposition 4-2, but allowed two scoring chances.

“It’s never fun sitting and watching, so it was good to be able to kind of come back and get in the game and go to battle with the guys,” he said.

Brink has 11 goals and 20 points in 42 games this season. The 24-year-old is one goal away from tying his career high set last season in 79 games and is shooting a career-best 15.3%. He is tied with Cates for the team lead in game-winning goals and has four points on the power play.

Breakaways

Forward Sean Couturier did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. “Maintenance day,” Tochcet said. “Just wanted to give him a rest.” ... Goalie Dan Vladař did not participate in practice but did skate on his own on the other rink in Utah during the team’s practice time. Vladař was placed on injured reserve on Monday after suffering an undisclosed injury in the Flyers’ loss to the Buffalo Sabres last Wednesday. ... Asked about Rodrigo Ābols, Tocchet didn’t want to say he would be out for months, “but it was a pretty tough injury.” Ābols was injured Saturday against the New York Rangers when he appeared to get his right toe stuck in the ice along the boards in the offensive zone, and his ankle buckled. He was unable to put weight on the leg as he was helped off. One of the first players named to Latvia’s team for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, he was replaced on the nation’s roster on Sunday.