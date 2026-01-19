Travis Konecny scores twice, Flyers snap six-game losing streak with 2-1 win at Vegas

LAS VEGAS ― The Flyers put all their chips in.

And it paid off.

Advertisement

The Flyers ended their losing streak at six games with a 2-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights. They ended the Golden Knights’ seven-game winning streak in the process.

It was gut-wrenching at the end as Owen Tippett was called for delay of game with 1 minute, 33 seconds left in regulation. But Nick Seeler made a big block on Shea Theodore and Sam Ersson stopped a slap shot by Jack Eichel with 23 seconds left on the clock.

Travis Konecny played his cards right and scored both Flyers goals. His gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead 3 minutes, 46 seconds into the game

» READ MORE: Bobby Brink to return Monday; Dan Vladař placed on injured reserve

Skating just inside the Flyers’ blue line, Vegas forward Tomáš Hertl was getting pressured by Cam York and tried to feed a pass to his defenseman, similar, as he crossed in front of him.

The Flyers winger poked the puck away from Korczak and took off. He skated in one-on-one with goalie Adin Hill and beat him glove side.

Konecny then gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead in the third period on a similar play — this time while shorthanded.

Jack Eichel carried the puck across the Flyers’ blue line and passed it backward thinking the Knights had numbers. Instead, it went right to Konecny who outraced the defense for a breakaway. After beating Hill glove side, he went blocker side this time for the Flyers’ fourth short-handed goal this season.

Konecny now has 17 goals and 43 points in 47 games this season. He missed one game with an upper-body injury.

The first goal by Konecny came 42 seconds after Ersson made a spectacular save on Alexander Holtz. Ersson’s countryman got behind Sean Couturier and Emil Andrae for a tip-in chance off a centering pass by Cole Reinhardt.

It was one of several big-time saves by Ersson in the first period as Philly was outshot 11-4. He also read the play perfectly and stopped Hertl from the bumper during a Vegas power play. In his 18th start, it was the fifth first period this season that he did not allow a goal.

In the second period, he got some help when Seeler made a fantastic play on a two-on-one. Skating alone after Noah Juulsen pinched, Seeler stayed up as Mark Stone tried to go back to Ivan Barbashev and knocked the puck away.

The Flyers’ penalty kill, which allowed eight goals in 21 opportunities during the first six games of the losing streak, looked good across the first three power plays for Vegas. But if you keep giving the NHL’s fourth-best power play (27.1%) chance after chance, they’re going to strike.

So on the fourth one, they did. Hertl, making up for his mistake earlier, glided through the slot and deflected in the shot-pass by Eichel past Ersson.

Breakaways

Center Lane Pederson made his Flyers debut after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Up next

The Flyers head to Utah to take on the up-and-coming Mammoth on Wednesday (9 p.m., NBCSP+).