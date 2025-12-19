Skip to content
Flyers Q&A: Brent Flahr dishes on prospects Porter Martone, Jett Luchanko, and more

In Part 1 of a two-part interview, Flahr, who oversees the Flyers' scouting, provided a midseason check-in on the team's prospects, including several heading to this year's World Junior Championship.

Porter Martone, who will play for Canada this month at the World Junior Championship, is dominating college hockey as a freshman at Michigan State.
With the Flyers nearing the midway point and the World Junior Championship around the corner on Dec. 26, it’s time for our annual midseason prospect check-in with assistant general manager and scouting chief Brent Flahr. In Part 1 of a two-part series, we asked Flahr about the team’s prospects that are playing NCAA or Canadian junior hockey, headlined by Porter Martone at Michigan State.

  1. Flahr believes Porter Martone, who is averaging 1.25 points per game, which is third among freshmen, has improved his pace in the faster college game. Flahr believes Martone is on track to challenge for an NHL opening-night roster spot next season.

  2. Flahr name-checked Jack Berglund, Heikki Ruohonen, and Max Westergård as less-talked-about prospects who have impressed him over the past few months.

  3. While Flahr said Jett Luchanko wasn’t unhappy in Guelph, he thinks the move to Brantford is in the best interest of both Luchanko and the organization, as the center will play alongside better players and should benefit from not having to be “the guy” all the time.

Disclaimer: This interview, which was conducted on Dec. 10, has been edited for clarity and length.