Flyers Q&A: Brent Flahr dishes on prospects Porter Martone, Jett Luchanko, and more

With the Flyers nearing the midway point and the World Junior Championship around the corner on Dec. 26, it’s time for our annual midseason prospect check-in with assistant general manager and scouting chief Brent Flahr. In Part 1 of a two-part series, we asked Flahr about the team’s prospects that are playing NCAA or Canadian junior hockey, headlined by Porter Martone at Michigan State.

Disclaimer: This interview, which was conducted on Dec. 10, has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: We are heading into the midway point of the season. How would you assess the Flyers’ prospect pool right now?

A: It’s pretty good. Obviously, we had a lot of picks last year. We’ve had some guys emerging from previous drafts that have played well and are trending in the right direction. So overall, pretty excited.

Q: Is there anyone who has stood out to you thus far?

A: I think Porter Martone gets a lot of the attention because of where he was picked and whatnot, and he’s had a terrific start at a good program. I think [among] the lesser talked about [guys], Jack Berglund and Heikki Ruohonen. Those two guys in the summer at the World Junior Showcase in Minnesota were both really good. Max Westergård played well. So I think those guys overseas have done their part to be big parts of their teams going to the World Juniors, which would be fun to see. And then obviously with Jack Nesbitt, Shane Vansaghi, a number of the guys we drafted last year, they’re big parts of their really good teams, and it’s been exciting for them.

Q: We’ll start with Martone because he is the one everyone talks about. What have you seen from this year with Michigan State, and how do you think it’s helping him prepare for the NHL?

A: His biggest challenge, and what we’ve talked about, is his pace. He was a really good junior, obviously, but he could slow things down all the time and kind of do what he wanted. In the college game, he’s playing against older kids, bigger, stronger, faster, and the way they practice, the way they play games, it’s all out and all full speed. So I think it’s forcing him to move his feet. Obviously, you can’t teach the brain he has, the skill set he has, and the size and whatnot. I think even he’s the first one to tell you, he’s in better shape. He’s playing faster. And I think it’ll really help him adjust to the pro game faster.

Q: Aside from his pace of play, is there anything else that you want to see him work on? And what do you see as his strengths already?

A: Just the pace of play is the biggest thing for me. His food speed, working on that. His conditioning, and being able to play hard and not coasting like you can get away with in juniors. In college and especially in the NHL, he’s not going to be able to get away with that. But he’s a quick study. He’s a really smart player and skilled. His ability to go to the right spots, and he knows where to be on the ice. He has the ability to process the game at the level that a lot of guys can’t. So whether it’s scoring goals or making plays. Defensive side of things, he’s being forced to work harder at stuff like that, which just helps him when he gets here.

Q: Do you foresee him pushing for an NHL spot next year?

A: I think so. But at the same time, we don’t get too far ahead. I don’t even like talking about it. I just want him focusing on his season there and not getting ahead of things. He’s got a good group, and he has a chance to do something special; they’re one of the top teams, and hopefully win it all. And I don’t want him focusing on the end of the season or next year. I just told him, go there with the right attitude and work, and earn your spot, and he has. And, obviously, he’s had success. So I think he gets it, but I want to make sure he makes the most of it and has a chance to have a real special year with World Juniors, and potentially, if you win a national championship and things like that, that really helps build a player going into their pro career.

Q: Martone will play for Canada at World Juniors. How important is that for him, or any player really, to get that experience?

A: Well, it can be great. It’s not a be-all, end-all. Especially in Canada, it gets so blown up on the stage, people get crazed if guys don’t make it or make it. But the thing that fans don’t understand is that the coaches of those teams and management have different goals than what we have. We have players that we envision in the NHL in a couple of years — and there’s been lots of great players who have been cut that go on to have great careers — but they’re building a team to win a 10-day tournament in January this year. So they look at it a little differently. But if you are a part of it and you win, just the experience, I think, is great. Especially when it’s in Canada or in a full building, and to play it’s exciting and usually, a lot of times, it translates.

Q: Vansaghi is teammates with Martone on the Spartans and will play for the U.S. at World Juniors. He’s not someone who is talked about as much, but maybe he should be?

A: You go to a game at Michigan State, you understand what he brings and how he impacts games. He’s a tank. He’s physically engaged. He wins every battle, but his details are really good. And more importantly, off the ice, the way he conducts his business is extremely mature for a young player. It’s contagious to the people around him with how hard he works and the intensity he works. So, you know, he’s a guy that it’s different roles, probably, when they get here, but he could be a very valuable piece to a good team we hope.

Q: Outside of Martone, Nesbitt is probably the most important player from that draft class. What have you made of his start in the OHL this season?

A: Yeah, I’ve seen him a number of times. He plays his game. The biggest thing with him is we’re going to have to be a little patient. He’s just a tall drink of water right now, and he’s got to get put on weight. He’s got to get stronger, which we’re well aware of that. But he is a competitive kid. He’s got skill, and he’s very sound defensively.

He plays with an edge — he’s been suspended a couple times already — but he plays to the identity of a Flyer, what we think of a Flyer. I think he’s going to be a very well-rounded centerman when he gets here. His details are good, good net-front on the power play, and he’s a good penalty killer. But the thing with him, I think the strength and skating is what you can wear down, so that’s a big focus with him. He’s got a good program there, where they have the trainer, and he’s drinking as many shakes as he can and doing all the things he needs to do.

But it’s going to take some time. His offseason is going to be critical this year and next, but he’s shown that he’s willing to put in the work. But so far so good, really positive, and hopefully next year he’ll get his chance at World Juniors. He’s part of a really good team there in Windsor, and they have a chance, I think, with a few additions to go on a pretty good run there this year as well.

Q: What have you seen from Jett Luchanko, and how important was the trade to Brantford for his development?

A: I don’t think he was unhappy in Guelph; he had friends there, guys he played with and played a ton. But I think his lack of offseason — he had injuries he was dealing with — so he wasn’t able to train and do his thing. So I think out of the gates, he was slow here in camp. He was fine, but really didn’t knock the door down. His details are good enough, skates good enough, where our coaches were like, we would like to give this guy a chance. But for us, long-term, we felt the necessity [for him] to go back to junior.

I think going to Brantford now, he’s not the guy. He’s one of many guys there, and I don’t know if there’s a better team in Canada. They have a really good coaching staff there, and he has a chance to just play and be a big part of the team there. Jett doesn’t get too high or low ever. He’s always going to take care of the defensive side of things, but I think playing with some good offensive players there and in a lot of situations is only going to help him be confident.

The one thing with him is, he’s unselfish to a fault. He can really make plays, but at the same time, he passes up opportunities to shoot it, which is what Riley Armstrong and Johnny LeClair, and Patrick Sharp want to get him going and shooting the puck more, being a little more selfish and taking more chances. But he’s in a good spot, good spot mentally, and I think he’s finally feeling back to normal again.

Q: You also have a trio at Boston University in Jack Murtagh, Owen McLaughlin, and Carter Amico. What have you seen from them?

A: They’re finding their way. McLaughlin is actually having a pretty good year.

Amico is coming off the knee injury, so he’s just finding his way. Saw him there the other night, and he’s a huge kid. He’s going to hopefully get more and more as we go along here.

And Murtagh, he’s a freshman; they don’t get put into top offensive roles right away, so he’s going to have to earn it. I think the things that he needs to work on, he’s going to have to figure out there, which is good. With the U.S. program, he was the goal scorer. Now he’s learning the details of the game, not only defensively, but where to be on the ice, and whether it’s forechecking, playing within the system, and it’s not just about him, but his attitude is great, and he works hard.