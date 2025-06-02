Q&A: Flyers assistant GM Brent Flahr on prospects Jett Luchanko, Alex Bump, and more

The Flyers remain bullish on their two young goalies, Carson Bjarnason and Egor Zavragin. Flahr says both are still 1-2 years away but are progressing nicely.

I think probably his shot can be worked on, or just his mentality even — he’s a pass-first guy, which is fine, but in the NHL and the American, you don’t get that many chances or Grade A’s to shoot it. When you do, you’ve got to bury it. But he’s well aware of that, and obviously just physical strength and physical maturity are big things, but he’s a tremendous athlete. He scores right at the top of all the fitness tests and did all that right away. So he’s a pretty mature kid mentally, and he’ll do his part. I’m not worried about him.

A: He plays a really mature game, actually already. One thing with him, he plays so sound defensively, especially when you put him on the pro level. We want to make sure he continues to take chances to generate offense, which he is more than capable of.

A: Yeah, he brings a little of everything. Brings size. He’s got skill. He gets to the middle of the ice and makes plays. He’s a competitive guy. I don’t know if you ever got a chance to talk to him, but he’s just got tons of personality and juice. He’s got to work on certain things off the ice, and finishing and improving the pace of his play a little bit, but he’s a guy who has played pro hockey overseas and had a good first year over here. He’ll certainly get a look. I know he wants to play, and he’ll get a good chance.

Q: Nikita Grebenkin was a big return in the Scott Laughton trade. What is it about his game that makes him such a key component moving forward?

A: Coaches, they make their own impressions . We give them the information and talk about the players, but again, it’s up to the players in camp. Our guys will spend a lot of time this summer getting to know the players through video and whatever. But yeah, for a young guy like Grans, they probably haven’t seen him play in the NHL before, or even in the minors, so it’s up to them to make their impressions, and we go from there.

[Helge] Grans is another guy; when he was called up this year, he performed very well, and our coaches are very happy with him. It was just more of a numbers game that caused him to get sent down. So our challenge to him is to have a huge summer. Obviously, he’s going to have a new coaching staff to impress, but he showed that he can play, and it’s just being able to get over the hump and do it consistently and then being an every night guy. So he has the size, the range, the puck-moving ability, and the sense to play. Now, it’s being able to do it every night.

A: That’s the challenge for them. You know, [McDonald’s] only played one year pro, but I think he’s taken big strides, and I think he’s coming next year to make an impression on the coaching staff, whether it’s at the start of the year or partway through, or being the first call-up.

Q: We all assume Bonk, Bump, and Luchanko will make pushes for roster spots next year. Is there anyone else you could see pushing for a roster spot with the Flyers?

He understands that everybody kind of bets against a smaller guy, but he’s got a big heart. He cares a lot about the game and getting there. It’s going to take him some time to grow into his body and get stronger, but he does the work. And hopefully he’ll give himself a chance.

A: We knew he was small when we drafted him. The reason we thought he had a chance is because he’s extremely smart — he’s a very skilled junior, but he’s extremely smart — and extremely competitive, and he’s got those two features, which are imperative for an undersized player to make it to the NHL.

Bjarnason obviously will turn pro next year. Realistically, the first year as a pro can be up and down for young goalies, but he’s going to get his minutes and he’s going to have to earn his keep. But he’ll get an opportunity to play. Usually, goalies hopefully find traction in the second half, and then next year, he’s hopefully pushing for a spot, or at least a call-up at some point. For me, that’s what’s realistic. Now it’s up to him to perform and to do it.

A: Yeah, goaltenders take time, so Zavragin has got a couple of years left on his deal over there [in Russia]. He’s in a tremendous spot where very few young goalies get to play. So he’s got access to all the best training over there, best facilities, and he’s in a terrific program. Our guys communicate with him a little bit when they can, but development-wise, he’s in a good spot, and the KHL certainly gets the job done developing goalies if you look around the league.

A: I think a guy like Hunter McDonald, in the American League from the start of the year to the second half, has really taken a big jump and understands what he’s going to have to do to play at this level. If you watch playoff hockey, he’s the type of guy teams need.

Q: We’ve talked a lot about Bump, who wasn’t on the radar with a lot of people. Is there another prospect we haven’t been talking about, but should be paying attention to?

You’ve got Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey in London; that team performs well, it seems, every year, and those guys are a big part of it there. ... I think Alex Bump had a terrific year. I think we were pretty high on him. I think he got a little taste and understanding of where he is, and what he’s going to be, and certainly a terrific year.

A: To be honest with you, we got pretty solid performances from our top guys. Certainly, Jett Luchanko had a really good camp and had a taste of the NHL. He went back [to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League], stuck it out there — got to give him a lot of credit — and had a good taste of the American Hockey League there at the end. So we’re obviously very happy with the performance there. He really understands where he needs to get to physically and mentally to play at the next level, and he’s a really mature kid, and is going to give it his best effort next year.

Q: Let’s talk about the prospects in the organization. Who were the guys that impressed you?

A: To be honest with you, we got pretty solid performances from our top guys. Certainly, Jett Luchanko had a really good camp and had a taste of the NHL. He went back [to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League], stuck it out there — got to give him a lot of credit — and had a good taste of the American Hockey League there at the end. So we’re obviously very happy with the performance there. He really understands where he needs to get to physically and mentally to play at the next level, and he’s a really mature kid, and is going to give it his best effort next year.

You’ve got Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey in London; that team performs well, it seems, every year, and those guys are a big part of it there. ... I think Alex Bump had a terrific year. I think we were pretty high on him. I think he got a little taste and understanding of where he is, and what he’s going to be, and certainly a terrific year.

We had some other players who weren’t [talked] about. Jack Berglund was solid. He got injured, broke his hand before the World Juniors, and wasn’t able to participate there. Heikki Ruohonen played really well for Finland in his role. So, yeah, overall we’re really happy with our group and, obviously, other guys are coming along in the American League as well. We’ve got lots of picks to help build on that group. And I didn’t even mention the goalies, in Carson Bjarnason and Egor Zavragin, who had a terrific year as a young kid.

Q: We’ve talked a lot about Bump, who wasn’t on the radar with a lot of people. Is there another prospect we haven’t been talking about, but should be paying attention to?

A: His skill set was as a goal scorer, and I remember his first development camp when he jumped out. He was a fifth-round pick, and he was pissed off that he was fifth-round pick and not a second-round pick, and we told him it doesn’t really matter. But he came in and really showed well for himself; you could see where he was going to go.

But I think a guy like Hunter McDonald, in the American League from the start of the year to the second half, has really taken a big jump and understands what he’s going to have to do to play at this level. If you watch playoff hockey, he’s the type of guy teams need.

Q: You mentioned Bjarnason and Zavragin. Where do you see their potential timelines?

A: Yeah, goaltenders take time, so Zavragin has got a couple of years left on his deal over there [in Russia]. He’s in a tremendous spot where very few young goalies get to play. So he’s got access to all the best training over there, best facilities, and he’s in a terrific program. Our guys communicate with him a little bit when they can, but development-wise, he’s in a good spot, and the KHL certainly gets the job done developing goalies if you look around the league.

Bjarnason obviously will turn pro next year. Realistically, the first year as a pro can be up and down for young goalies, but he’s going to get his minutes and he’s going to have to earn his keep. But he’ll get an opportunity to play. Usually, goalies hopefully find traction in the second half, and then next year, he’s hopefully pushing for a spot, or at least a call-up at some point. For me, that’s what’s realistic. Now it’s up to him to perform and to do it.

Q: Bonk and Barkey will turn pro next year?

A: Yes.

Q: Do you think Barkey can overcome size challenges and be an NHL contributor?

A: We knew he was small when we drafted him. The reason we thought he had a chance is because he’s extremely smart — he’s a very skilled junior, but he’s extremely smart — and extremely competitive, and he’s got those two features, which are imperative for an undersized player to make it to the NHL.

He understands that everybody kind of bets against a smaller guy, but he’s got a big heart. He cares a lot about the game and getting there. It’s going to take him some time to grow into his body and get stronger, but he does the work. And hopefully he’ll give himself a chance.

Q: We all assume Bonk, Bump, and Luchanko will make pushes for roster spots next year. Is there anyone else you could see pushing for a roster spot with the Flyers?

A: That’s the challenge for them. You know, [McDonald’s] only played one year pro, but I think he’s taken big strides, and I think he’s coming next year to make an impression on the coaching staff, whether it’s at the start of the year or partway through, or being the first call-up.

Grans is another guy, when he was called up this year, performed very well, and our coaches are very happy with him. It was just more of a numbers game that caused him to get sent down. So our challenge to him is to have a huge summer. Obviously, he’s going to have a new coaching staff to impress, but he showed that he can play, and it’s just being able to get over the hump and do it consistently and then being an every night guy. So he has the size, the range, the puck-moving ability, and the sense to play. Now, it’s being able to do it every night.

Q: How much does it change things when you do have a new coaching staff?

A: Coaches, they make their own impressions. We give them the information and talk about the players, but again, it’s up to the players in camp. Our guys will spend a lot of time this summer getting to know the players through video and whatever. But yeah, for a young guy like Grans, they probably haven’t seen him play in the NHL before, or even in the minors, so it’s up to them to make their impressions, and we go from there.

Q: Can a player’s trajectory change with a new coaching staff?

A: Well, for sure. Every coach has their preference, what they like in certain roles or certain positions sometimes. Then sometimes a guy has a tremendous camp, and they’re going to reward a guy for it. That’s just kind of the way it works. We don’t make huge judgments. If there’s a player who maybe didn’t have a great camp, or management disagrees with the coaching staff of a player’s ability, we can try to give them more context. The coaches, eventually, get the players they want, and they want to play. They divvy out the ice, and that’s the way it is. And the one player we didn’t mention is Nikita Grebenkin. He’ll challenge next year.

Q: Yes, he was a big return in the Scott Laughton trade. What is it about his game that makes him such a key component moving forward?

A: Yeah, he brings a little of everything. Brings size. He’s got skill. He gets to the middle of the ice and makes plays. He’s a competitive guy. I don’t know if you ever got a chance to talk to him, but he’s just got tons of personality and juice. He’s got to work on certain things off the ice, and finishing and improving the pace of his play a little bit, but he’s a guy who has played pro hockey overseas and had a good first year over here. He’ll certainly get a look. I know he wants to play, and he’ll get a good chance.

Q: How rewarding is it to see guys you drafted, like Bonk and Luchanko, who you believed in, making pushes for NHL spots?

A: Yeah, I know it’s kind of what we do. Obviously, we draft them and turn them over to our player development guys and coaching staff. But no, it’s fun to see the process. Then hopefully when you get a large number of them to come together and hopefully have success, whether it’s next year, the year after, and getting playoff success and whatnot, that’s when it’s really fun. Some good people, some good players, and we’re really happy with where we’re going here. And obviously, got a lot of picks this year too to complement.

Q: What does Luchanko need to be an NHL center?

A: He plays a really mature game, actually already. One thing with him, he plays so sound defensively, especially when you put him on the pro level. We want to make sure he continues to take chances to generate offense, which he is more than capable of.

I think probably his shot can be worked on, or just his mentality even — he’s a pass-first guy, which is fine, but in the NHL and the American, you don’t get that many chances or Grade A’s to shoot it. When you do, you’ve got to bury it. But he’s well aware of that, and obviously just physical strength and physical maturity are big things, but he’s a tremendous athlete. He scores right at the top of all the fitness tests and did all that right away. So he’s a pretty mature kid mentally, and he’ll do his part. I’m not worried about him.

Q: He’s probably ready for the AHL at minimum, but because of the NHL-CHL rules, it’s either the Flyers or go back to juniors. How difficult is that?

A: It’s not just us. Other teams are in the same boat with certain players. But junior hockey is still a good experience. You learn a lot. It’s a grind. They play a lot of games, travel, and get big minutes in all situations. So there is value to that, too. And as long as players don’t get complacent and just put in their time until they turn pro, it’s feasible. And Jett’s one of those guys. He’s wired up all the time and looking to get better. So whether he’s on the NHL team or in Junior, he’s going to put his best foot forward.

Q: With the NCAA-CHL ruling, how does that impact your development of prospects, and how does that maybe impact your thought process for the draft?

A: Not really, especially the top guys. It actually might help development. Some kids, who you sign after two years of juniors, where they’re not quite ready for the American, whether physically or whatever, and go play college for a year or two. In some cases, like that, it’s going to be an advantage.

In other cases, maybe a top pick is already advanced and maybe above Junior, but not quite ready for the NHL, and you go play college for a year against older guys. I don’t know. It’s a new experience for all of us, but I really don’t think it’s going to impact our decision-making of who we pick or why. It just poses some different opportunities, potentially in development and timeframes.

