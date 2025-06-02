Skip to content
Q&A: Flyers assistant GM Brent Flahr on prospects Jett Luchanko, Alex Bump, and more

In Part 1 of a two-part interview with Flahr, who oversees scouting, he discussed some of the top prospects, some potential hidden gems, and how new coach Rick Tocchet might play into things.

Flyers assistant GM Brent Flahr, who runs the draft, was very happy with the progress of prospects like Jett Luchanko, Alex Bump, and Denver Barkey last season.
With Year 2 of the Flyers’ rebuild in the books, a new coach arriving in Rick Tocchet, and the NHL draft combine beginning this week in Buffalo, we caught up with Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr recently to talk about how some of the team’s top prospects performed in 2024-25, the organization’s future, and the team’s approach to the upcoming draft.

The first part of The Inquirer’s two-part conversation with Flahr centers around the prospects already in the Flyers system, such as Jett Luchanko and Alex Bump, while Part 2 will focus on the upcoming draft, which will be held on June 27-28 in Los Angeles.

  1. Flahr and the Flyers were happy with Luchanko’s rookie season, but say the next steps for him are taking a few more chances offensively and continuing to improve his shot.

  2. Defenseman Hunter McDonald is another player Flahr continues to bring up. The former sixth-round pick played in Lehigh Valley last season, and Flahr says he wouldn’t be surprised to see the 6-foot-4 blueliner push for NHL games this year.

  3. The Flyers remain bullish on their two young goalies, Carson Bjarnason and Egor Zavragin. Flahr says both are still 1-2 years away but are progressing nicely.