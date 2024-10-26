Flyers defenseman Cam York out for two weeks, expected to be placed on injured reserve

As if the poor record wasn’t enough, the Flyers will have to climb out of the basement without one of their top defensemen.

Cam York will miss a minimum of two weeks with an upper-body injury — and it could be longer.

“It depends on how he recovers,” said general manager Danny Brière. “But we expect him to be out at least two weeks and we’ll see from there.”

He added York will “most likely” be put on injured reserve.

The blueliner took a hard hit from Nic Dowd along the boards late in the game against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday and did not return.

Against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Erik Johnson entered the lineup alongside Egor Zamula and Rasmus Ristolainen moved up to play with Travis Sanheim.

The loss of York leaves a gaping hole on defense as he and Sanheim have been a formidable duo since last season. The two typically play against the opposition’s top lines and each has a plus-minus of minus-2 — the best among the five defensemen who have played every game. (Only two full-timers on the roster have a better plus-minus.)

And York has been a minute-muncher. Last season he was No. 2 in ice time, trailing Sanheim by 71 seconds. This season, he was leading the team in average time on ice (22:56); he left the game Wednesday after logging more than 22 minutes.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Sanheim and York have played more than 100 minutes at five-on-five together. When they are on the ice, the Flyers have more shot attempts (51.7%) and 56.3% more scoring chances than their opponents. And the majority of those chances are from high-danger spots. Individually, York has 17 shot attempts at five-on-five and two of the Flyers' seven goals at that strength.

The question now is who will be the corresponding move? The Flyers have two spots open with Jett Luchanko also being returned to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League on Saturday morning.

Emil Andrae was recalled when Nick Seeler was placed on injured reserve to start the season and is a strong option to give the Flyers a seventh defenseman. Andrae had a strong camp and has an assist in one game with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League entering Saturday. Andrae did not play a game after joining the Flyers in Calgary for the second game of the season but does have four career NHL games under his belt.

There is also speculation that goalie Alexei Kolosov will be called up. Tortorella on Friday said, “Let’s face it, we have a goaltending situation.”

Ivan Fedotov, a 27-year-old rookie, has struggled in his three starts, allowing a combined 14 goals on 78 shots. Kolosov has a .875 save percentage for the Phantoms in four games.

The Flyers host the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday (7 p.m., NBCSP) to complete a weekend back-to-back. Brière would not commit to any corresponding moves before the game against the Wild.

“Not at this point. We’re going to go through the game today,” Brière added. “We’ll wait to see if there’s more injuries before committing to one position or another. I expect there will be moves after the game, but we want to wait to see what happens injuries-wise in this game first.”