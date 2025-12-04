Flyers defenseman Cam York listed as ‘day-to-day’ after exiting Wednesday’s game early

The injury bug has finally caught up with the Flyers.

After losing Tyson Foerster to an upper-body injury for the next two to three months on Monday, Cam York is now day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

“I think he got hit behind the net, or something,” coach Rick Tocchet said after the game. “We were trying to look for it. But I think he got hit behind the net a little bit late or something. I haven’t talked to the doctors.”

After Trevor Zegras was boarded by Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin in the offensive zone, York was involved in a scrum. Dahlin was assessed a five-minute major and was ejected from the game, but the Flyers did not score on the power play.

York, 24, went on injured reserve on Oct. 6 with a lower-body injury, two days after playing more than 25 minutes in the preseason finale. He missed the first three games but has played in 23 games this season, posting 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) while averaging the second-most minutes (23 minutes, 31 seconds).

Last season, he missed 13 games with an upper-body injury and struggled to re-find his game after returning to the lineup.