Flyers’ top scorer Tyson Foerster leaves Penguins game with upper-body injury, will not return

The Flyers may be without their top scorer for some time.

Tyson Foerster scored his 10th goal of the season in the second period of Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but then suffered an upper-body injury and did not return to the game.

Advertisement

Foerster got on the board during a five-on-three, sending the puck past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry from the left face-off circle. The goal tied the game 1-1 and broke a tie with Trevor Zegras atop the Flyers’ goal-scoring leader board.

» READ MORE: Travis Konecny is playing with ‘more conviction,’ according to Rick Tocchet. Are the goals about to come?

But less than a minute later with the Flyers still on a five-on-three power play, after Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang was called for high-sticking when the goal horn went off, Foerster took a pass from Zegras for a one-timer atop the left circle. Foerster appeared to suffer an injury as he shot the puck on goal. He skated off holding his right shoulder, and went down the tunnel.

The 23-year-old winger has been off to a fast start, despite missing time in early November with a lower-body injury. He has six goals in the past seven games and 13 points across 21 games this season.

“His release of his shot is really elite … but when he gets that puck in the slot or these prime areas, his release, really, it’s an elite shot, so I give him a lot of credit,” coach Rick Tocchet said on Saturday before the Flyers defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-3. Foerster did not score in that game.

With the Flyers already having a roster spot open after defenseman Adam Ginning cleared waivers Monday afternoon and was assigned to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, speculation will assuredly begin that Alex Bump will be called up to make his NHL debut.

» READ MORE: Tyson Foerster is becoming ‘a guy that we really rely on’ to score for the Flyers

Bump, a winger, has four goals and 16 points in 20 games with the Phantoms this season.

Although he had a slow start and hasn’t scored a goal since Nov. 14, Bump does have three goals and 13 points in his past 12 games.

“The moment that it really clicked for him was after the second Wilkes-Barre game. I challenged him in a different way,” Phantoms coach John Snowden told The Inquirer in mid-November, referencing the fifth game of the season.

“We all know that he has the offensive ability — he can hold onto the puck, he can beat you one-on-one, he can score with his shot, he can beat you with a pass, he’s got all those qualities — but the one thing that he was lacking was the abrasiveness in playing inside of contact and getting guys on your back and in finishing hits when it’s time to finish a hit, and valuing the defensive side of things.

“All those little things that are going to create more offensive opportunities for him, we need to get those better.”