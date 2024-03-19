Sean Couturier ‘frustrated’ by John Tortorella’s decision to bench him Tuesday vs. Toronto

Sean Couturier will be a healthy scratch Tuesday night when the Flyers host the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Wells Fargo Center — just 34 days after he was named captain.

“Yeah, it’s tough. I feel I’ve been putting the work in for a while,” Couturier said. “I know I’ve been struggling, trying to work on my game. So, definitely frustrated with the way I’ve been treated around [here] lately. But it is what it is.”

Couturier, 31, has seen his ice time slashed in recent games. He played just 11 minutes, 10 seconds against the Boston Bruins, his fewest playing minutes (not due to injury) since his sophomore season. The team’s top-line center earlier this season, he has been demoted to the fourth line in recent games while seeing limited time on special teams.

“Definitely,” Couturier said when asked if this is testing his frustration and patience. “Like I said [Monday], I control what I can control. It is what it is. We move on.”

John Tortorella did not speak to reporters Tuesday but in not so many words echoed USA Hockey coaching legend Herb Brooks’ line on Monday about how the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the one on the back.

“For me, I don’t care the name, the stature, veteran, especially this time of year,” Tortorella said. “I don’t care who you are, I’m going to put the guys [out there] that give us the best chance to win that particular game. You certainly have discussions. And they have a right to disagree, they have a right to have a discussion with me, and I think that’s how you develop a relationship within a team during a long year.”

But it’s another thing to sit your captain.

Couturier said he has “somewhat” spoken to Tortorella but also said, “It doesn’t matter, honestly, what I think.” As the team’s leader, he knows he needs to leave his ego aside but hopes he can get back into a game soon. The Flyers captain was one of a handful of players who skated in Voorhees on Tuesday and was part of the final trio off the ice, along with backup goalie Felix Sandström and fellow veteran Cam Atkinson, who is also expected to be a healthy scratch.

“I think that’s more of a question for Torts and how Torts manages his minutes,” assistant coach Rocky Thomspon said Tuesday when asked if Couturier’s limited ice time is due to time management or his performance. “I can’t get into the mind of our head coach that way. I think Coots has done a good job. He works extremely hard in practice and he’s trying to get himself better, without a doubt.”

Couturier, who missed most of the last two seasons due to a pair of back surgeries, ranks fifth on the team in scoring with 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 64 games but has just five points (one goal, four assists) and is minus-14 since the All-Star break. He knows his game has dipped but thinks he was starting to turn it around in the last few games. Tortorella said Monday that Couturier was one of several players who need to be better, but Couturier hasn’t really been given a road map for that.

“I’ve gotten the same answers as you guys, just need to see more. Still looking to find out what that is,” Couturier said. “But I’m trying every game. It’s not like I’m just sitting around or doing nothing, I think.

“Like I said yesterday, I felt the last couple of games with the limited ice time, where opportunities I’ve been getting I’ve been doing all right. But I guess we’re going with the best lineup available tonight to get a win. So, it is what it is.”

Breakaways

Sam Ersson will start in net against the Maple Leafs. ... Jamie Drysdale and Rasmus Ristolainen each skated before morning skate on Tuesday. The defensemen have each been out with upper-body injuries. Drysdale was injured Feb. 25 against the Pittsburgh Penguins; Ristolainen hasn’t played since Feb. 10.