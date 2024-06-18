A former Flyers blogger is now GM of the Carolina Hurricanes

A former Flyers blogger is now the general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes removed the interim tag from Eric Tulsky on Tuesday, making him the 10th general manager in franchise history. Tulsky, who has spent 10 seasons in Carolina’s front office after being hired as a consultant in 2014, got his start in hockey as a contributor for the local blog and fan community Broad Street Hockey.

Advertisement

Tulsky, the son of former Inquirer reporter and Pulitzer Prize winner Rick Tulsky, grew up a Flyers fan but now leads the front office of their Metropolitan Division rival.

Before moving into the sport full time, Tulsky had a career in nanotechnology, earning an undergraduate degree from Harvard and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California at Berkeley. He started writing analytics pieces on the side for Broad Street Hockey in 2011, while also contributing to SB Nation.

Tulsky’s last piece for Broad Street Hockey broke down the Flyers’ 2012 first-round playoff series against the Penguins and included observations about how Danny Brière’s line fared analytically. Brière and Tulsky now are fellow general managers.

Tulsky was promoted to assistant general manager in 2020 and was named Carolina’s interim general manager on May 24 after Don Waddell resigned.