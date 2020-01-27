The Flyers will return to practice Thursday in Voorhees at 2 p.m. Because of the All-Star break and their bye week, the Flyers will have had nine days between games when they play Friday in Pittsburgh. ... The NHL trade deadline is Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. Eastern time. ... Parent had back surgery in April after a car accident, and his recovery, which doctors said would take about a year, is “on the right track," he said. His wife, Gini, also recently underwent back surgery, necessitated by the same accident. “I had two rods and four screws [inserted],” she said, “and Bernie had two more screws than I do and he can brag about that,” she said with a smile. “We’re certainly a joyful couple going through the airport [metal detectors] now.”