Defenseman Chris Bigras, 24, signed as a free agent July 1 and probably headed to the Phantoms, opened some eyes in his Flyers debut. A former second-round pick (Colorado, 2013), Bigras had a goal and an assist in 22:29. “You always come into camp trying to make the team. That’s the focus,” he said. “If it doesn’t happen, there’s a really group of D down there [in Lehigh Valley], and we’re going to push each other, for sure. I think it’ll translate to everyone being better… and hopefully getting a chance to come up with the Flyers at some point.” … With Keith Gabriel suffering a leg injury Tuesday and Andy Andreoff not having his best night, Chris Stewart appears to be the top candidate if the Flyers want a physical right winger on the team. … The Flyers host Boston in an exhibition game Thursday, and Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier are expected to make their preseason debuts.