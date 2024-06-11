Flyers’ Carter Hart, ex-teammates with Hockey Canada await trial date in sexual assault case

Carter Hart’s legal team made a virtual court appearance on Tuesday, but his sexual assault trial still does not have a starting date.

According to TSN, it does not look as if the trial will have a date assigned before Aug. 13, when there is a scheduled appearance in assignment court. When the trial date is decided, don’t expect the jury trial to start before April 2025.

Hart, who turns 26 on Aug. 13, was one of five players from the 2018 Canadian World Juniors team facing charges in connection to an alleged assault in London, Ontario. He was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the Flyers, citing personal reasons, on Jan. 23. The next day, the Globe and Mail reported that the then-unnamed players had been ordered to turn themselves in. Along with Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, former NHLer Alex Formenton, and New Jersey Devils players Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, Hart officially was charged a week later, according to his lawyers.

The Flyers goalie is expected to miss the entire 2024-25 season as his case goes through the Canadian legal system. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in January at his annual All-Star Weekend news conference that he “would be surprised if they’re playing while this is pending.”

» READ MORE: Flyers’ Carter Hart, ex-teammates with Hockey Canada opt for a jury trial in sexual assault case

As of now, Hart and his codefendants have not been suspended by the NHL. The goalie is in the final year of a three-year, $11.937 million contract and is set to become a restricted free agent on July 1. Bettman said in January, “They’re all free agents. They won’t be under contract after the season anyway.”

But that is not the message now.

“I have gotten a couple of inquiries from clubs,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly said during a news conference on Saturday alongside Bettman.

“As of right now, the status quo would be that whatever rights the [collective bargaining agreement] set forth for clubs and players will adhere,” he said. “We’ve talked generally with the [NHL] Players’ Association about the possibility of revisiting that on some basis but have no commitment with regard to that.

“So it’s quite possible that clubs will have the decision of qualifying or not as of the end of this month.”

When asked for clarification, as to whether the decision rests with the clubs, Bettman replied: “Yeah.”

Flyers general manager Danny Brière told The Inquirer at the NHL combine last week in Buffalo that they have not received any direction from the NHL. Whether the Flyers want to keep Hart with the organization is another question. But based on Daly’s response, the NHL calendar dictates that the Flyers must send the goalie a qualifying offer by the Monday following the NHL draft, which is June 28-29 in Las Vegas. If they choose to keep Hart in the organization, the deadline is June 25.

Based on the collective bargaining agreement, the Flyers must submit a qualifying offer of $3.979 million to retain Hart’s rights. He is eligible for arbitration. If they do not send him a qualifying offer by 5 p.m. on June 30, according to the CBA, Hart becomes an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team.