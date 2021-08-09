The Flyers are paying Carter Hart for his potential.

They signed the goaltender to a three-year contract extension Monday that carries an annual cap hit of $3.97 million.

» READ MORE: Will ‘win-now’ Flyers be a legit Stanley Cup contender? Probably not. But hopes are high after smart summer remake. | Sam Carchidi

Hart, a restricted free agent who will turn 23 Friday, struggled mightily last season, compiling a 3.67 GAA and an .877 save percentage. He had a contract with an average annual value of $863,333 last season.

The Flyers now have about $77.5 million committed to 22 players and must still sign Travis Sanheim. The salary-cap maximum is $81.5 million.

They might go into the season with 22 players, depending on the size of Sanheim’s deal. He is scheduled to go to salary arbitration on Aug. 26.

Teams carry 22 or 23 players.

This is a developing story and will be updated.