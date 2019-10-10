“The way he goes about his everyday life, I was very impressed,” said Kevin Hayes, who scored the Flyers’ second goal Wednesday and who was Lundqvist’s teammate with the Rangers for five years. “And I came here to Philly, and I see Hartsie doing the same stuff. He really buys into his game. He watches film. He knows his body, knows when to get more practice. He’s out there early. He’s out there late. He’s focused. It’s nice to see that, at a very young age, he’s acting very professionally.”