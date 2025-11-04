Christian Dvorak returns to Montreal having left a major impact on the young Canadiens

MONTREAL — Sandwiched between stints of Rick Tocchet as his coach with the Arizona Coyotes and Flyers, Christian Dvorak spent four years with the Montreal Canadiens.

“Built a lot of close relationships over there, good friendships, great group over there,” said Dvorak, who watched the Canadiens’ morning skate Tuesday and had his former teammates come over to say hello. “So it’s fun seeing them there for a little bit, and even more fun competing against them tonight.”

Dvorak played 232 games for the Canadiens, collecting 38 goals and 103 points. According to Tocchet, Dvorak had two or three teams offering three-year deals but chose to sign with the Flyers on July 1 for just one year at a $5.4 million cap hit.

And the forward is missed in Montreal on and off the ice. After the Canadiens’ first win of the season, a spot was left open in Montreal’s postgame celebration, called “The Power Friendship,” which includes Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, and Juraj Slafkovský getting together in a circle. Dvorak was part of that group.

“He’s a pretty quiet guy, goes about his business, really good leader off the ice and on the ice, too,” said Caufield, who orchestrated leaving an open spot for Dvorak, his roommate for the last two years. “Just the way he took care of everybody, just a good guy to be around. As a hockey player, he was tremendous for us, probably underrated.”

Caufield, now 24, looked up to the 29-year-old Dvorak and emphasized how big a role he played in Montreal. He has carried it over to Philly.

Across the Flyers’ first 12 games of the season, Dvorak has six points (three goals, three assists) and has become a “jack-of-all-trades.” He plays a hybrid wing/center position on a line where he is often teamed up with Trevor Zegras, is a key penalty killer alongside Garnet Hathaway, and, with Tyson Foerster on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, is also back on the power play.

“He’s the best,” Zegras said of Dvorak. “He’s played for so long, he just gets the game. He knows when to make the right play. I just think we read off each other well. He helps me out a ton in the D zone. He’s great at getting in the front of the net. And I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Getting to the front of the net is something Tocchet has been stressing, especially across the last two games. The Flyers ran through drills at morning skate Tuesday that hammered home that mindset.

One specific drill had a player come out of the corner, turning from a coach toward the boards, and drive the net. A player from the opposite corner then passed the puck up to a teammate at the blue line and drove the net to screen as the point shot was taken. The players then headed up the ice on a two-on-one.

Zegras is one player who has been utilizing the middle and finding the “hard ice” that Tocchet has stressed more of his players need to get to. According to Natural Stat Trick, in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames, Zegras led the team with 10 shot attempts and two high-danger chances — both at five-on-five.

“Trevor’s bought in from Day 1,” Tocchet said. “He takes the criticism or whatever or the concepts, and he’s asking questions, he’s in the room, he’s practicing it. So you can tell things are happening to him, because ... he’s listening and he’s buying in, and when you buy in, good things happen.”

“He’s very skilled,” added Caufield of his fellow American. “I think you’re seeing some of his aggressiveness now. He’s kind of taking his game to the next level, and he’s off to a good start. ... Somebody that you’ve got to find ways to shut down.”

Caufield will have to go against two of his buddies on the Flyers as Dvorak and Zegras will be paired together again alongside Owen Tippett on a line.

Breakaways

Goalie Dan Vladař will start against the Canadiens. ... It looks like Emil Andrae, who was recalled on Monday, will slot in on the third defense pairing, while Tocchet said there will be a few game-time decisions among the forwards. ... Jacob Gaucher will be in the lineup and is pretty excited to play an NHL game for the first time in Montreal. The forward, who grew up across the St. Lawrence River in Longueuil, Quebec, played a preseason game in the province and will have family and friends — including his parents, sister, and one of his billet families — cheering him on at Bell Centre.