Flyers sign goalie Dan Vladar, depth center Christian Dvorak shortly after NHL free agency opens

The Flyers got cooking quickly on Tuesday.

Philly signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $3.35 million.

Advertisement

According to sources, the team also has signed Noah Juulsen to a one-year, $900,000 contract and center Christian Dvorak to a one-year, $5.4 million deal. Both previously played for new Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet.

Vladar, who turns 28 next month, spent the last four years with the Calgary Flames organization, and the last season working in tandem with Calder Trophy finalist Dustin Wolf. Last season, he went 12-11-6 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.

Dvorak, who played for Tocchet from 2017-21 with the Arizona Coyotes, is a center who is expected to slot into the fourth-line hole left by the trade of Ryan Poehling to Anaheim. He spent the last four seasons with the Montreal Canadiens. This past season, he had 12 goals and 33 points in 81 games for the Canadiens.

Juulsen is a 6-foot-2, 201-pound right-shot defenseman who played the last four years in Vancouver, two-plus seasons under Tocchet. He brings size and grit and is someone who could provide depth and potentially slot into the open spot on the right side with Rasmus Ristolainen out for six months after undergoing surgery on a right triceps tendon rupture in late March.

This is a developing story and will be updated.