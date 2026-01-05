Flyers sign center Christian Dvorak to five-year, $25.75 million contract extension

Christian Dvorak is sticking around.

On Monday night, the Flyers announced they have inked the soon-to-be 30-year-old centerman to a five-year, $25.75 million contract extension with an average annual value of $5.15 million. A team source confirmed to The Inquirer that the first two years of the deal come with a full no-trade clause while the third and fourth years carry a modified no-trade clause.

“We’re very happy to have Christian be a part of the Philadelphia Flyers for the foreseeable future,” general manager Danny Brière said in the press release. “He has played a pivotal role in our team’s success this season and proven to be a reliable, two-way center that can be trusted in all situations.

“More importantly, he plays a big role in our locker room and has fit in seamlessly to our group and what we are building.”

When Dvorak signed a one-year, $5.4 million deal on July 1, there were several questions raised, including where he would fit and what his signing meant for the team’s long-term outlook. Dvorak was set to his unrestricted free agency this summer.

At the time, Brière said the short-term deals the team handed out this summer, including the one to goalie Dan Vladař, who was signed for two years, would provide flexibility as the Flyers work their way through a rebuild and allow them to keep their options heading into free agency in 2026 — which always seemed to be earmarked as a big moment for the team.

But the market for centers and top-tier wingers dried up with Jack Eichel, Kirill Kaprizov, and even Connor McDavid signing extensions recently. A comparable to Dvorak was 31-year-old center Alexander Wennberg, who signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

With the salary cap rising, the amount of money Dvorak is getting paid isn’t the issue. But the term is a little eyebrow-raising, considering where the Flyers are in their rebuild and the drafted players expected to start making pushes in a few years.

Jett Luchanko and Jack Nesbitt, two of the Flyers’ first-rounders the past two drafts, and 2024 second-rounder Jack Berglund, who impressed at development camp and World Juniors, are expected to be centers at the NHL level in the next 1-3 years. The only centers in Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League who could push next season are Jacob Gaucher and Karsen Dorwart, with the former a fourth-line type and the latter, a former college free agent signing, someone who projects as a middle-six forward.

In the here and now, Dvorak has worked out.

Skating on a line since training camp with his friend Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny since Dec. 3, Dvorak is on pace for career numbers. He has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 39 games, having missed one game in December with a lower-body injury.

The Illinois native is halfway to his career high in goals and is on pace to demolish his career high in points (38) set in 2019-20 when he skated for the Arizona Coyotes — and their then-coach, Rick Tocchet. As of Monday, Dvorak is on pace for 18 goals and 51 points.

“I think it’s been pretty good. It’s been a good transition for the most part, coming in to a new team. They took me in right away. It’s a very tight-knit group, and it’s a good group to be a part of,” Dvorak told The Inquirer in mid-December.

“And it helps knowing Tocc from prior, and I think it’s been a pretty smooth transition. It’s helped pretty much being with Zegras pretty much every game.”

Tocchet has relied heavily on Dvorak, as the former Coyote centers the top line, skates the penalty kill, and was recently added to the power play. He has worked with Zegras in a hybrid center role where whoever is the first player back in the defensive zone takes the position of center.

“He was more in a defensive role in Montreal, more on the fourth line,” Tocchet said after Dvorak scored against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9.

“And I think he’s getting a chance. He saw the opportunity here with our situation, and I think that he’s grabbing it.”

According to MoneyPuck, among the Flyers lines that have played at least 65 minutes together, the trio ranks second in expected goals percentage (50.6%) and expected goals for per 60 minutes (2.9). They have only recently been clipped by the trio of Denver Barkey, Sean Couturier, and Owen Tippett.

“I’ve learned so much from him,” Zegras said in December. “[Looking] back to earlier in my career, like maybe when things weren’t going my way, I’d be screaming and slamming sticks on the bench, and saying all crazy stuff that doesn’t really help in a positive way.

“He’s as cool as a cucumber, and his famous line or expression is: it’s a game of runs. So that’s what I tell myself. It’s a game of runs. And you go back out there, you get ready to go for the next shift. So I just think that from the aspect of being himself, he’s a leader in that regard. And I’ve definitely learned a lot from him.”

With Dvorak signed, all eyes will turn to Zegras, who is a restricted free agent at season’s end and will command a hefty pay raise. Jamie Drysdale, Bobby Brink, Emil Andrae, Nikita Grebenkin, and Sam Ersson are also restricted free agents at season’s end. Nic Deslauriers, Carl Grundström, Rodrigo Ābols, and Noah Juulsen are the team’s only NHL unrestricted free agents next summer.

