Flyers fans celebrate Chuck Fletcher’s firing — but still want more changes

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Friday they have parted ways with general manager Chuck Fletcher, and Flyers fans have some opinions.

Following four-plus seasons under Fletcher with only a single playoff appearance, reactions to his firing from fans have been largely positive. The Flyers’ decision to relieve Fletcher of his duties as both GM and president of hockey operations comes just a week after his failure to move pending UFA James van Riemsdyk at the trade deadline on March 3.

At a town hall for season-ticket holders the following day, Fletcher was loudly booed by attendees.

Now that Fletcher is out of his position, some fans see it as a cause for celebration.

Others think the move is too little, too late.

Though many Flyers fans have been calling for Fletcher’s removal for a while, at least one active Flyers player disagrees with the move.

Defenseman Tony DeAngelo — who is currently serving a two-game suspension for spearing — came to Fletcher’s defense before his firing last week on Instagram. A video posted on March 5 depicts a fan holding up signs that read “SELL THE TEAM” and “FIRE FLETCHER” and is captioned, “He has the right idea.”

DeAngelo responded in the comment section, writing, “No he doesn’t.”

He went on to argue with other commenters, telling one to “stop playing GM from your couch please.” However, DeAngelo hasn’t made any further comments since the news of Fletcher’s firing broke on Friday morning.

In addition to ousting Fletcher, the Flyers also announced that former player Danny Brière will serve as interim general manager. Brière previously was in charge of hockey operations for the ECHL’s Maine Mariners, and he has worked for the Flyers as special assistant to the general manager since midway through the 2021-22 NHL season.

Hall of Fame goaltender Bernie Parent, who won two Stanley Cups with the Flyers, wrote a message of congratulations to Brière on Twitter after the news broke.

Brière retired from playing in 2015. A beloved former star known for his clutch playoff performances, some fans are excited to see what he will do in charge of the Flyers’ front office.

Others expressed concern that the Flyers’ issues run deeper than just Fletcher, and that this move won’t be enough to turn the organization around. Some worry that the fanbase’s ire will eventually turn on Brière.