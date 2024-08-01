The New Jersey Devils hire former Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher as an adviser

Chuck Fletcher is returning to hockey.

The New Jersey Devils announced Thursday that the former Flyers general manager is joining the organization as senior adviser to the general manager. According to the release, Fletcher will advise the Devils’ Tom Fitzgerald on personnel, scouting, and contracts.

Fletcher was the Flyers’ general manager for four-plus seasons before being fired on March 10, 2023. He was let go after a lackluster 2023 trade deadline, when he failed to trade pending unrestricted free agent James van Reimsdyk. The winger later signed with the Boston Bruins.

Fletcher was replaced as general manager by Danny Brière, while Keith Jones was named president of hockey operations.

During Fletcher’s tenure, the Flyers went 141-145-43 (.494 points percentage), and reached the playoffs once. Before his time in Philadelphia, Fletcher served as general manager of the Minnesota Wild for nine seasons from 2009-18.