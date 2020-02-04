Vigneault says he “sees a tremendous amount of will” in Giroux’s game, “as far as wanting to play the right way and wanting to do the right thing. There’s no doubt he wants to be a difference-maker and the player he has been for so many years. He’s putting a lot of pressure on himself. He wants to lead and wants to do it the right way. But, for me, he needs to make better plays with the puck. Right now, he’s having a harder time seeing what’s open and what the right play is.”