On the third day, “I knew something was really wrong and I shut down my world and stayed in bed and slept all day,” Helfrich said. She described her Day 4 headaches as “debilitating,” and said she was "starting to lose my taste, and I had heard a lot of people (with the coronavirus) lost that, so I kind of expected that ... and by Day 5, my sense of smell started going. Today, Day 6, I can’t smell anything. That’s where I’m at. The headaches today have lessened. Thank God, I’m so happy because no matter how much Tylenol I’ve taken, it doesn’t do anything for the headaches.