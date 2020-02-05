In 1996, the Capitals traded Jones to the Colorado Avalanche, who traded him to the Flyers in 1998. Four months after Jones joined them, the Flyers reacquired Berube, at the March 1999 trade deadline. The friends were together again, much to Jones’ relief. In his first game with the Avalanche, against the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, he had spent the whole night having Ken Baumgartner, the Ducks’ enforcer, chase him around the ice, warning him, No Berube here... “So when I got to Philly and Chief came,” Jones said, “I was like, ‘Yeah, Berube’s here now.’ ” Their relationship resumed, with its familiar ball-busting dynamic. When Berube, who scored just 61 goals in 1,054 regular-season games in the NHL, deflected a shot past the Devils’ Martin Brodeur late in the third period of Game 4 of the 2000 Eastern Conference Final, propelling the Flyers to a 3-1 victory and a three-games-to-one lead in the series, Jones turned to Rick Tocchet, who was sitting next to him on the bench, and laughed.