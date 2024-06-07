Flyers GM Danny Brière discusses his NHL Scouting Combine approach, drafting for need versus best available

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the second installment of our interview with Flyers general manager Danny Brière at the NHL Scouting Combine, we chat with the former NHLer about the process from his perspective and how the team will be tackling the draft and free agency.

Brière also said that Rasmus Ristolainen, who underwent surgery to repair a rupture tricep tendon in April, is expected to be ready for training camp in September. Fellow defenseman Jamie Drysdale told reporters at locker clean out day that he “potentially” would be getting something cleaned up this offseason.

The Flyers GM confirmed on Thursday that Drysdale he did have surgery to fix the undisclosed issue, though he has not yet resumed skating. He will also be ready for training camp.

And forward Ryan Johansen, acquired at the trade deadline but who did not skate for the Flyers or Lehigh Valley after revealing a hip injury, is rehabbing. His status is still being determined; the organization cannot buy him out while he is injured — unless he agrees to it.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Q: In this year’s draft, you have the No. 12 and either No. 31 or 32 picks, depending on how the Florida Panthers finish in the Stanley Cup Finals. How do you look at filling need vs. taking the best available player?

A: Especially for the first two picks, we’re most likely going to go with the best player available. Definitely, for the first one at No. 12 there’s no doubt about it, that it has nothing to do with the position, we are going to pick the best player available. At [31 or] 32, there’s more of a clump of players. A lot will depend on what we draft at 12, too.

If we end up with a centerman, let’s say, at 12, the urgency — because we’re a little thin in the system as far as centermen go — it’s going to be easier at 32 to, again, take the best available player. The centers and the defensemen are positions of value a little bit more so if we take one at 12, then it makes it maybe a little easier to really focus on strictly the best player at 32 and 36. If not, there’s a clump of players, if it’s pretty close, and then maybe we focus a little bit more on the position.

Q: Can you set the scene at the NHL Scouting Combine when it comes to the interviews?

A: It’s short, right? We only have 15 to 20 minutes with each player, so it’s really fast. You don’t have a lot of time to make him feel at ease, and that’s kind of like the first thing we try to do. We usually have our regional scout lead the conversation, so it’s usually someone that they have met already and had interviews with before. And they’ll say: “Look, a lot of it will be the same questions and you have nothing to worry about. This is not life or death. We like you as a player. That’s why you’re here. So we just want to know more about you.”

That’s kind of the setup to make them feel at ease, because the players we interview are the players we like, so that’s kind of how it goes. And then we dive into their hobbies, their family, their upbringing, and then a little bit about hockey and their values, stuff like that. It’s more personal because we know them as hockey players and what they do on the ice. It’s more of, like, off the ice. What kind of kid are they?

Q: How does it all factor into making a decision?

A: Body language. You know, the answers are not really what we’re looking for. It’s more, how they present themselves. How do they talk? How comfortable are they? The body language. You’re just trying to learn a little bit more about them. The body language will tell you a lot. So I would say that’s probably the one thing that for me, personally, that I get the most out of with these meetings.

Q: Do you have a specific question you like to ask?

A: I don’t. I don’t have a specific question. I kind of let it go and sometimes it’s something that I’ve seen him do, I’ll ask him about that. Can be a certain routine they have. It could be something they’ve said somewhere and pick their brain on that.

Q: You didn’t have a combine when you were gearing up to be drafted.

A: There was no combine. When I played, you had to visit with every team individually. This is a lot easier for the players because flying all over the place, I think I had done like 14 or 15 meetings, flown to different teams. It’s a lot of work. So it’s a lot easier for them. They don’t realize how nice they have it, to have one set of tests and one place to meet all the teams.

Q: Does it help for you, that you’ve had that experience?

A: Yeah, a little bit. I think I can understand where they’re at. How nervous they are, how impressive it can be sometimes to be in a room and you’re sitting there and Steve Yzerman [the executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings] is sitting in front of you. I can see how intimidating that can be. So I try to put myself in their shoes a little bit. … I think the players they’re prepared. They’re well-prepared. They’re well-coached. I think I would say the players are so much more mature than I was, or we were, back then, 25-30 years ago.

Q: Has there ever been a conversation with a player where you’ve learned something and you changed your mind immediately about them?

A: Yes, but you have to be careful, too, because a lot of it is scripted. They’re prepared, their agents have told them what to say. So that’s why we go more on the personal side instead of attacking them with the hockey questions that we all know or, again, they’ve been prepared on what to say.

Q: Has there been any thought about trading the 12th pick?

A: We’re open for business. There’s always possibilities. I’m inquiring when I talk to other teams. I will ask, is there something we can do? Is there something that is favorable for both of us, to move up or down? So I’m definitely looking at all options. I wouldn’t say there’s anything kind of looking that way at this point, but we’re still four weeks away from the draft.

Q: Would you like to move up?

A: If it makes sense? Absolutely. We’re excited with our pick at 12. It’s a draft that the first half of the draft is pretty solid. It sounds like the depth of the draft might not be as deep as it’s been in years past. But the first half is really heavy. But, yeah, I would entertain moving back a few slots or moving up if there’s something that makes sense.

Q: In terms of free agency, is there anything you’re looking for?

A: Probably a veteran presence, kind of like Marc Staal was.

Q: Well, that would be Erik Johnson?

A: That would be Erik Johnson. Exactly. Otherwise, with the dead money we have, it’s not realistic to think that we will make any moves or signings. I mean, we’re going to keep our ears open and our eyes open, but I expect it to be a very calm and boring day this summer for free agency.