Danny Brière says Matvei Michkov is ready for the NHL but won’t ‘sit here and cry’ as he waits for the Russian prospect

The Flyers have been an unexpected success in 2023-24, sitting at third place in the Metro Division as the trade deadline nears. Before the start of the year, the Flyers looked to be in a long-term rebuild after having drafted star prospect Matvei Michkov, knowing he likely wouldn’t come over from Russia until 2026.

Michkov, 19, has been getting high praise from his teammates and coach, and has 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games this season for HK Sochi of the KHL.

General manager Danny Brière recently spoke to Inquirer Flyers beat writer Jackie Spiegel ahead of the deadline to answer all of the big questions surrounding the team. Here’s what he had to say about Michkov and another European prospect who could have a big impact.

Q: Matvei Michkov is having a strong year with Sochi. How would you evaluate his first full year in the KHL and what has stood out to you that you are hoping that he can bring to the Flyers?

A: Well, we do watch him. It’s a tough situation because we don’t have our hands on him and we can’t help him really, we can’t help develop him. He’s got to do that on his own with his team and coaches that he has and we try to be respectful of that. But there’s no doubt that we’re excited with what we see and the improvement that we’re seeing in his play. We knew when we drafted him, that we had to wait for him to come over is part of the deal. So I’m not going to sit here and cry that he’s not here like other draft picks or other teams have the chance to have. But there’s no doubt that we’re looking forward to the day where we have a chance to bring him over here and hopefully he can take over the Wells Fargo Center and be as electric as he’s been in the KHL this year.

(Editor’s note: This interview was done last week in Chicago.)

Q: Being in Chicago and seeing Connor Bedard, who is a superstar, does it kind of get you a little even more excited for Michkov?

A: A little bit and I’m sure for him, too. He’s watching, you know, how Connor Bedard is doing. He’s watching how Adam Fantilli is doing, he’s watching how Leo Carlsson is doing. He was in that group of players going into the draft, so I’m sure he’s watching and he’s probably thinking, I could be playing in the NHL as well — and we all believe that. But it’s the situation and we’re trying to respect it. When he comes, we’ll hopefully enjoy it even more.

Alexei Kolosov and the goaltender pipeline

With Carter Hart away from the Flyers and expected to face trial for sexual assault allegations connected to the 2018 World Junior hockey team, Samuel Ersson has stepped up as the team’s top goaltender. But Brière told The Inquirer there are also a number of options to watch in the pipeline, including Belarusian goaltender Alexei Kolosov.

Q: What’s the overall plan with the goaltending at this point?

A: Right now, we’re figuring out Sam Ersson. The exciting part with Sam is, he was taking games away from Carter Hart, before Carter left — and he didn’t steal them, he earned them. That’s the exciting part. And, you know, I’m very aware that it’s totally different now being the No. 1 without a Carter Hart beside you to help you. But it gives us a chance to see what he really has, what he is. We also have young guys coming and we spent two high picks last year at the draft, and I understand those guys are probably three or four years away from helping us along that timeline.

We also have Alexei Kolosov, who’s going to come over [from Belarus] next year, who’s a high prospect as well. ... Cal Petersen [waived since the interview], Felix Sandström are still in the mix. Hopefully, they keep developing. I’m not too worried about goaltending. Right now Sam seems to be an answer. And we’re going to give them the chance to run with it and hopefully, he takes it and we would be ecstatic with that. But time will tell.

