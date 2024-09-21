Fanatics unveil four tiers of NHL jerseys, including replicas of the pros. But it’ll cost you.

In the case of NHL apparel, things just got real.

For the first time since 2014, the league will release authentic sweaters of your favorite NHL team to consumers, yes, the same as what the pros wear on game day, as part of a four-tiered release of jerseys ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The deal marks the first significant move since the NHL announced Fanatics last year as its official apparel supplier, part of a 10-year deal with the outfitter that has former Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin as its chief executive officer.

The jerseys are in four different tiers ranging from Fanatics Authentic Pro, assembled in the same Canadian factory that has produced NHL jerseys for the last 50 years, Fanatics Premium, which remains what fans were allowed to purchase as the closest thing to a real sweater, and two replica versions called Fanatics Breakaway and Fanatics Practice editions.

“So a lot of the look will be similar, but the fabrication quality will be different,” Fanatics head of NHL business Keith Leach told The Inquirer in June. “Obviously, the fabrication qualities from that authentic [jerseys are different], like the durability on the ice.”

Flyers fans eager to get the real thing will need to be ready to spend $425 for an Authentics Pro version, according to a joint release by the NHL and Fanatics. The price points come down considerably for Premium ($250), Breakaway ($135), and Practice ($120) models.

However, while fans can opt for the real deal, a reminder that it’ll also look a little different and have a much different feel than, say, the Premium models. Why specifically? Authentics Pro is for the players, and players wear pads.

“The fit is a little bit, [different with the authentic]. You’re literally putting it over shoulder pads and elbow pads,” Leach said. “So the fit [with the premium jersey] is a little bit more fan-friendly.”

All four versions debuted Saturday and are currently available in all 32 NHL teams on the Fanatics.com website.