Finally, a break. Sean Couturier had two breakaways roll off his stick in Saturday’s loss at Tampa. He had another breakaway again on Tuesday and this time allowed the puck to slide off his stick past Merzlikins. “I was trying to bring the puck to my backhand,” Couturier told Flyers’ radio after the first intermission. "He opened up and I just tried to let it go by him and it went in.”