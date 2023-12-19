Ryan Poehling scores twice; Owen Tippett secures overtime victory against Devils, 3-2

NEWARK, N.J. — Ryan Poehling is buzzing.

Originally slotted in as the center on the fourth line to kickstart the season, Poehling was once again elevated to the second line during the Flyers’ shootout win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. In that game, he made a smart play to Joel Farabee from behind the goal to set up his tying goal.

He stayed between Farabee and Cam Atkinson again on Saturday night in a win against the Detroit Red Wings and on Tuesday night he was finally rewarded with a pair of goals. Each of his goals tied things up before Owen Tippett scored with a minute and 36 seconds left in overtime to give the Flyers a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. The Flyers’ point streak is now at nine (7-0-2).

Poehling’s first of the night came after he picked off a pass attempt by Jack Hughes in the Devils zone. He then dropped it off for Farabee on a cross and headed to the right circle where he got the return pass and scored on a one-timer.

His second of the night came off a great stretch pass by Travis Sanheim up to Travis Konecny, springing the two forwards for a 2-on-1. Konecny seemed to be yelling, “thanks, buddy,” to Sanheim for the perfect pass.

The last time Poehling had a two-goal gamer was, well, against the Flyers. He potted two as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 25, 2022.

Breakdown

Before the game, John Tortorella was asked about the message to his team.

“Play — Be ready to start the game and play,” Tortorella said. “I think they lost big here the last game, and they’ll be ready to play tonight. All it is for me, as I said the other day, is readiness.”

Well, the Flyers weren’t exactly ready. The Devils took a 1-0 lead in the first period off a defensive breakdown.

After Nic Deslauriers played the puck around to Rasmus Ristolainen, the defenseman had the puck poked away by Curtis Lazar to Nathan Bastian. Egor Zamula left Michael McLeod alone in front and went down to try and block a pass but Bastian easily feed McLeod at the right post.

Deslauriers, who picked up McLeod too late after he was released by Zamula, was seen throwing a bottle or two on the bench and Tortorella appeared to say something to his forward.

Cracks in the PK

After a five-game streak without allowing a power play goal (16-for-16), the penalty kill is showing minor cracks.

The Flyers allowed a power-play goal to the Capitals — and they have one of the worst power plays in the NHL. Although the Flyers went 3-for-3 against the Red Wings, they allowed another extra-man marker on Tuesday night.

Each of the goals looked eerily similar, as they both came on the doorstep. Winger Tom Wilson was sitting on the left post and banged in a cross-crease pass from Dylan Strome for the Capitals. In the Devils game, it was Jesper Bratt who knocked a bouncing puck in from atop the crease. On Bratt’s goal, Sanheim went down to prevent the pass but Nico Hischier got a shot on before it seemed to float mid-air to his teammate.

Breakaways

Carter Hart did not dress due to illness. Cal Petersen, who was called up earlier in the day with forward Rhett Gardner, backed up Sam Ersson. ... Olle Lycksell was sent down to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move. ... Sanheim was back in the lineup after missing Saturday’s game due to illness. Marc Staal was the odd man out.

Up next

The Flyers play the first of back-to-back games on Thursday when they host the Nashville Predators (7 p.m. on NBCSP).