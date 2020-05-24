“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Gagne, now 40, said from his home in Quebec City earlier this month. “I don’t want to say our whole team – but a good percentage of the team – had their heads down when it was 3-0 in that game. To be honest, even me, it was 3-0, in Boston, and the crowd was loud, and (the feeling) was like, ‘OK, we gave it a shot. We forced a Game 7, but we’re going to lose.' It almost looked like it was impossible to come back.”