Flyers sign defenseman Adam Ginning to a two-year contract extension

The Flyers re-signed defenseman Adam Ginning to a two-year contract extension with a $787,500 average annual value, the team announced Monday. The first year of the deal is two-way, and it converts to one-way in the second year.

Ginning, 24, had 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 58 regular-season games with Lehigh Valley this season, finishing fourth among Phantoms defensemen in points and assists. He played one game with the Flyers, then was recalled for a second stint in March to bolster the team’s blue line. A second-round pick in 2018, Ginning finished with one goal in nine games.

Ginning previously played in the Swedish Hockey League for six seasons, recording 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) over 216 career regular-season games.

