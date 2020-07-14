“Obviously, we’re going to miss the people who are close to us — our families, our parents, etc. But we’re getting an opportunity here to compete for the Stanley Cup. We have one of the best facilities, the best people taking care of us, and if you look at what’s going on around the world right now, where people are losing their jobs, losing their businesses and going from paycheck to paycheck, we’re the lucky ones. We’re playing a sport, a sport that we all love. We’re going to get a chance [to win a Cup]. That’s one of the things I talked to the guys about.”