Aleksei Kolosov wanted an NHL shot. With Sam Ersson out injured, he’s got it.

Flyers general manager Danny Brière addressed the elephant in the room after goalie Aleksei Kolosov had not reported for the start of training camp in mid-September.

“I think on his end, it’s more about, he wants to be guaranteed a spot in the NHL,” he said of the Belarusian netminder, who eventually arrived in Voorhees more than a week late.

It looks like he’s guaranteed a spot now.

According to Sportsnet, Flyers starting goalie Sam Ersson, is “looking at about a week” on the shelf, after suffering a lower-body injury on Saturday against the Boston Bruins. Coach John Tortorella is not even sure if Ersson will travel for the three-game road trip.

Kolosov, 22, has made two appearances for the Flyers this season after spending the past four seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League with Dinamo Minsk. He started and made his NHL debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 27 after being called up from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League the day before. The rookie goalie stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced in a 4-3 loss and has been Ersson’s backup ever since.

On Saturday, he came on in relief when Ersson was injured in the first period.

“He fights, you can see fights,” Tortorella said Monday following the team’s practice before hopping a plane to North Carolina. “I wasn’t crazy about the goals, but I think he fought. In a tough spot to come into with the team struggling and trying to find his footing in this league, I just didn’t think he looked afraid at all.”

Kolosov allowed two goals on 22 shots in the 3-0 loss to the Bruins. The first was a squeaker through the pads by Matthew Poitras when the rookie goalie couldn’t slide over quickly enough. The second was a one-timer by Justin Brazeau from the right face-off circle.

But he was a young goalie going in cold. So, was there a focus on clamping down on the defense?

“We talked about it in between periods when we had a chance to stop there, that let’s make sure we — I can’t use the language — make sure we play in front of him,“ Tortorella said. ”It’s a tough spot there, afternoon game, the whole nine yards, comes with that. And, yeah, I thought we played good defensively, but we played too much defense. Hopefully, we can try to get it tilted the other way and spend some more time in the offensive zone.”

The Flyers enter the week winners of three of the past five games, which followed a six-game slide. They will see a few familiar faces this week beginning Tuesday when they play Sean Walker and the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m., NBCSP). The Flyers will then take on Cam Atkinson and the Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m., ESPN+/HULU) on Thursday before wrapping the road trip on Saturday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (6 p.m., NBCSP).

Who will be between the pipes remains to be seen, but there is a strong possibility it will be Kolosov for most of the minutes. Tortorella recently said, “Ivan [Fedotov] hasn‘t played well enough.” The 27-year-old Russian netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his three starts this season.

His teammates in front of him certainly haven‘t helped. The Flyers have shown for large chunks of the season a lack of connectivity across all 200 feet, a low number of blocked shots, and an inability to find the back of the net and provide their netminders with some goal support. They’re focused on turning things around but now with Kolosov instead of Ersson in net.

“We play the same in front of him. Just got to play hard, do our thing and he’ll do his part behind us and we just have to trust one another,” winger Travis Konecny said.

“He battles and competes, doesn’t give up on plays, which I love,” he added. “We’re just getting to know him too. It’s been a short sample but I like it so far.”

Yes, it is a very short sample but the young goalie has left a big impression on the grizzled bench boss.

“I’m trying to get Erss’ attention, because I knew Erss hurt himself, and I did not want it to get worse,” he said about Saturday. “I was trying to get the game to stop. I wanted to get him out of there. And he knew exactly what was going on, and he had his [stuff] on pretty quickly. He was skating on that ice before I even gave him the nod that he’s going. So I like that aggressiveness.”

Breakaways

Asked about center Morgan Frost, Tortorella said he’s “trying like [heck]” to stick with him. Is the leash being shortened on Frost? “It certainly is,” the coach replied. ... Tortorella said that defenseman Cam York is likely to go on the road trip to continue his rehab after suffering an upper-body injury against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 23.