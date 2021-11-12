The Flyers will hold an “Orange and Black” alumni game at 7 Monday at the Wells Fargo Center, and the list of participants includes marquee names like Eric Lindros, Mark Howe, Reggie Leach, John LeClair, Rick Tocchet, and Simon Gagné.

The game raises money for the Flyers’ alumni charity programs and Flyers Charities, and will feature players from six decades in the franchise’s history.

At 78, Joe Watson will be the oldest player.

“I’m the oldest and the slowest, too,” cracked Watson, a defenseman on the Flyers’ Stanley Cup teams in 1974 and 1975.

Watson, who played in a June 26 alumni game in Aston, said he skates occasionally with his grandson. He is among 31 players on the rosters.

“A lot of big names are playing. I’ve never had the pleasure to play with them or against them, so it’ll be fun, especially the camaraderie,” Watson said. “We’ll get to know each other a little better. I think the main thing is to have a good time and put on a good show for the people who are coming to watch.”

Watson’s brother, Jimmy, won’t be playing because of back issues, but he will be there as an off-ice participant.

The alumni game is part of the Flyers’ Hall of Fame celebration. One night later, Tocchet and Paul Holmgren will go into the franchise’s Hall of Fame before the Flyers’ Feb. 16 home game against South Jersey’s Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames.

In the alumni game, Holmgren, Orest Kindrachuk, and Bob Kelly will coach Team Holmgren, and Tocchet, Murray Craven, and Mike Keenan, who coached the Flyers 1984-85 to 1987-88, will direct Team Tocchet. Many of Keenan’s former players will be participating.

Lower-level tickets are available at $35 to $45. VIP tickets are priced at $355 and includes a seat on the lower level, access to a private pre-game happy hour with all the participating alumni, food and beverages (including beer and wine), and a pre-game event emceed by Bill Clement to honor Holmgren and Tocchet. It also includes a Hall of Fame game puck signed by Holmgren and Tocchet.

To purchase tickets, go to WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

Participants range from players who played for the Flyers from their first season (Joe Watson in 1967-68) to goalie Mike McKenna, who was with the team in 2018-19. Watson and Leach are the only players who won a Cup with the Flyers who will be on the ice, and Hockey Hall of Famers Lindros and Howe are among the participants.

The lines and pairings:

TEAM HOLMGREN (black uniforms)

Coaches: Holmgren, Kindrachuk, Kelly.

Lines

10 LeClair - 88 Eric Lindros - 19 Scott Mellanby.

19 Scott Hartnell - 18 Adam Hall - 15 Joffrey Lupul.

9 Scottie Upshall - 14 Ron Sutter - 21 Dave Brown.

29 Todd Fedoruk.

Defense

2 Howe - 3 Dan McGillis.

14 Joe Watson - 2 Derian Hatcher.

Goalies

42 Robert Esche, 35 Neil Little.

TEAM TOCCHET (orange uniforms)

Coaches: Tocchet, Keenan, Craven.

Lines

12 Gagné - 48 Danny Brière - 22 Mike Knuble.

26 Propp - 9 Pelle Eklund - 18 Lindsay Carson.

87 Donald Brashear - 37 Mitch Lamoureux - 27 Leach.

32 Riley Cote.

Defense

6 Chris Therien - 28 Kjell Samuelsson.

8 Brad Marsh - 55 Nick Schultz.

Goalie

56 Mike McKenna.

Off-ice participants: Bobby Clarke, Bill Barber, Gary Dornhoefer, Dave Schultz, Jim Watson, Clement, Ian Laperrière, Jason Smith, Rich Sutter.