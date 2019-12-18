Playing at the Wells Fargo Center brings out the best in the Flyers.
Fresh off a winless and emotional three-game road trip, the Flyers regrouped on home ice.
Second-period goals from an old reliable (Claude Giroux) and a rookie playing in his fourth NHL game (David Kase) helped the Flyers defeat the Anaheim Ducks, 4-1, on Tuesday night.
Carter Hart made 40 saves as the Flyers snapped a three-game losing streak. The 21-year-old goaltender is 9-1-2 at the Wells Fargo Center this season.
Kase, playing against his brother, Ondrej, scored his first NHL goal -- it turned out to be the game-winner -- and Giroux, Jake Voracek, and Sean Couturier (empty-netter) also scored as the Flyers raised their home record to 11-2-4.
Fifty-five seconds into the second period, Giroux gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead, finishing off a slick tic-tac-toe passing play. Couturier, from the left circle, threaded a pass to Travis Konecny in the right circle, and the right winger made a quick and perfect feed to Giroux, who tapped the puck into a wide-open net from the doorstep.
Konecny returned to the lineup after missing three games with a concussion.
“We’re playing on the same page,” Giroux said about being reunited with Konecny and Couturier.
About 3 1/2 minutes after Giroux’s goal, a joy-struck Kase pumped his arms several times after deflecting Travis Sanheim’s shot past goalie John Gibson, increasing the lead to 2-0.
Kase’s parents had traveled to the game from the Czech Republic to watch their sons face each other.
Anaheim sliced the lead to 2-1 as Rickard Rakell tipped in Hampus Lindholm’s drive while on a power play with 3:27 left in the second. It was the fourth power-play goal allowed by the Flyers in the last two games.
Less than a minute after the Flyers killed a penalty, Voracek made it 3-1 with 15:49 left in the third. Voracek, using Morgan Frost as a decoy on a two-on-one, whipped a shot past Gibson from the right circle, his first goal in the last 10 games.
Hart made a key stop on Ryan Getzlaf’s blast and two rebounds in an ensuing scramble, keeping the Flyers ahead, 3-1 with 8:23 remaining.
The Flyers rebounded from a road trip in which they went 0-3 and were outscored, 14-5, by Colorado, Minnesota, and Winnipeg. During the trip, the Flyers lost three players to injuries or illness, including Oskar Lindblom, who was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.
“The road trip didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” coach Alain Vigneault said before Tuesday’s game. “We went through a very challenging and personal situation that we’re going to go through in the next month. In that, we have jobs to do, we have work to do and it’s important we all do it. I really believe Oskar would want us to do our jobs the right way and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to stay focused and continue to improve."
Despite the poor road trip, Vigneault thought the team “did a lot more good things than negative things.”
“It was a bad week — physically, mentally,” Giroux, whose team is 7-9-1 on the road, said after the morning skate. “Anything that could have gone wrong went wrong. … We’re not happy with the way we’ve been playing, but you know what, with the position we’re in right now, we’re still in a good position to succeed."
Especially when they play at home.