“I’m not so sure I’ve ever felt this relaxed," he said, "I’m concerned, but as long as my kids are OK, I’m [not worried]. My son lives in Philadelphia with his fiance, and one of our daughters lives in London, and our other daughter lives in Ottawa. If I can stay in touch with my kids at the start of the day and make sure everything is OK with them, my wife and I can relax and go on with our day. Be prudent and say prayers for everyone around the world who is having such a difficult time.”