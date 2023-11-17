Several Flyers don neck guards in wake of the Adam Johnson tragedy: ‘For me, it’s a no-brainer’

Cam Atkinson has had cuts all over his body, from his face — needed 75 stitches after Ryan Kesler’s skate clipped him — to 17 on his back from the skate of Marcus Foligno, and another 10 to his left wrist from then-teammate Alex Wennberg as he went over the boards. Travis Konecny recently had a scare when a skate hit his visor and Travis Sanheim sustained a nick just under his neck and above the shoulder pads while playing junior hockey for the Calgary Hitmen.

On Friday, the trio that already sported protection, including added Kevlar wrist guards and socks or pants, took the next step in protection by wearing neck guards at practice.

“I just look at it from the standpoint of, the amount of years of playing hockey compared to being a dad,” said Konecny, whose wife gave birth to their second child in July. “For me, it’s a no-brainer to put it on. It doesn’t matter, even if it is hot during the game, too bad. Figure out a way to cool down.”

Atkinson, who is a dad of three, wore a neck protector as a tyke in Connecticut but stopped wearing one in high school. On Friday, he sported a Warroad neck and wrist top like Konecny — the company was founded by Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie — and each will start wearing it in games, beginning Saturday when the Vegas Golden Knights come to town for a matinee. The Flyers enter the game having won three straight and narrowly lost, 3-2, to the defending Stanley Cup champions last month.

Sanheim wore a Daredevil Hockey shirt after he asked the company to make him a version but it is just a sample and he isn’t sure when he’ll be able to wear it in a game just yet.

The two types of shirts the Flyers wore had sewn-in wrist protection and velcro in the back of the neck that could be opened up if they got too hot. Atkinson, who admitted he already uses a fan during intermissions because he overheats, didn’t even notice the neck protection when wearing it and was adamant he’s doing what’s best for him and his family.

“Maybe it’s a feel thing, whether it’s going to feel uncomfortable,” Atkinson said when asked why guys wouldn’t want to wear the protection. “Maybe guys don’t think it’s cool but at the same time you see more and more freak accidents happen and if this is going to save lives, why not?”

The trio of Flyers are the latest to add neck protection after former Lehigh Valley forward Adam Johnson died Oct. 28 in England when his neck was cut by an opponent’s skate blade during a professional game. Since then, several NHL players across the league have worn neck guards; Atkinson and Konecny were only able to get theirs now as the shirts are on backorder.

“If we can get some of the older guys on board, it probably makes it a lot easier to kind of push it forward with some of the other guys and make it that it’s going to be a team thing, hopefully,” Sanheim said. “Eventually we can have every guy wearing it because I think that’s where it’s going to go to. I think that’s where it needs to go to. ... It can happen to any one of us on any given night. So, if we can take protections and not have that happen I think that will be a good thing.”

Tortorella’s not tanking

John Tortorella reads every letter he gets. As the bench boss said, “My mail is the highlight of the day for me.” He reads every single one — the snail mail variety — because he doesn’t want to miss anything from a young fan that comes through. But he’s astonished by some of the things he does get.

“It’s mind-boggling, and we talked about it last year and I’ll say it again, stop sending me letters about tanking because it’s not going to happen,” he said. “I know people want that high draft pick and, you know, ‘Next year we’ll draft,’ and ‘You’re not winning the Stanley Cup so just lose the game.’

“It’s not going to happen. It’s so wrong and it’s the worst way you can develop your young players.”

Breakaways

Winger Bobby Brink will be a healthy scratch for a third consecutive game against Vegas. He last played in Anaheim. ... Defenseman Marc Staal is “ready to go” according to Tortorella, but he wouldn’t commit to him suiting up for Saturday. Staal, donning all black for the second straight skate, was paired with Rasmus Ristolainen, who was wearing no-contact yellow, on Friday. ... Atkinson was voted best dressed at Thursday’s Casino Night event. ... Former Flyer Patrick Brown was placed on waivers Friday by the Boston Bruins.