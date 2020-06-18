Playing primarily as the Flyers’ No. 4 right winger, Aube-Kubel played a key role in the team’s improved play over the last three months of the season. He played so well that coach Alain Vigneault was not reluctant to use him in key situations, and he gave him a healthy amount of playing time — an average of 11 minutes, 17 seconds per game, which is more than most teams give their fourth-liners.