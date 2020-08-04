Under Plante’s guidance, Parent refined his game and became a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Flyers and a Hall of Famer. (On a side note, when Parent was 10, his family lived next door to Plante’s sister in Montreal, and he would eagerly wait for the NHL star to visit her in the summer. “I’d be sitting in the kitchen by the window and waiting for him, and his big car would pull up,” Parent said. “He had a big hat on and was always smoking a cigar. I’ll never forget seeing him, but I was scared to go over and talk to him. And then many years later, I ended up playing on the same team as him in Toronto!”)