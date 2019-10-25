“I think everyone in our group knew it was just a matter of time,” coach Alain Vigneault said after the Flyers’ first road victory in four tries this season. “If we stick with the process, do the right things, sooner or later you’re going to get rewarded. It was good for G and it was good for James, to hit the back of the net and now we move on and we focus on our next game” Saturday against visiting Columbus.