Flyers’ skid continues with shootout loss to Columbus Blue Jackets

Dr. Jeykll, meet Mr. Hyde.

For the majority of Thursday’s game against the Blue Jackets, the Flyers looked like the team that has been in the playoff mix, has fans questioning whether the rebuild was already on the downslope, and put together a nine-game point streak in December.

But then Mr. Hyde crept in, and they looked like the team that less than 48 hours earlier had been handed their third straight loss and fifth in the past six games.

In the end, the drop in play cost them, as they were handed a 3-2 shootout loss.

It never should have gotten to overtime, though. The Flyers completely outplayed Columbus. The Flyers outshot and out-chanced the Blue Jackets in regulation, putting 41 shots on goal to Columbus’ 28, and a total of 70 shot attempts to the Blue Jackets’ 59. It was so lopsided, especially in the second period, that Natural Stat Trick had the Flyers Corsi For percentage at 69.7% when skating five-on-five.

But, up 2-0 on goals by All-Star Travis Konecny with just over 15 minutes to go in regulation, the Flyers allowed the visitors to tie things up on goals by Damon Severson and Jake Bean. And, if not for the quick pads of Sam Ersson, the Blue Jackets probably would have won the game with 69 seconds left in regulation when Alexandre Texier’s shot through traffic was followed up by a Cole Sillinger rebound attempt.

All-Star guy

Konency was named the Flyers’ representative for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game and backed it up with a dominating two-goal performance.

His first of the night came shortly after he was named, notching his team-leading 19th of the season at 17 minutes and 12 seconds of the first period. Sean Couturier cut through the slot but was unable to get a shot off and the puck slide to newly-minted first-liner Joel Farabee. The forward made a heads-up play, sending a cross-ice pass to Konecny, who was sitting behind the Blue Jackets defense at the top of the crease for the redirect.

Konecny’s second of the night showcased a guy who is not afraid to score beautiful, but gritty, goals. Driving down the right side of the ice, he took a pass from Farabee, who had drawn the two Blue Jackets defenders to him. Konecny kept driving until he drove around Bean and crashed the net, scoring his 20th of the season when the puck slid off his stick.

Big names scratched

Cam Atkinson recently told The Inquirer that Tortorella has been the most “honest, upfront” coach he’s had and will tell you “where you lie in the lineup and what you need to do to improve.” Where Atkinson lies right now is watching from the press box.

A healthy scratch for the first time this season, Atkinson has struggled to find his offensive punch after missing all of 2022-23 with a neck injury that required surgery. He has just eight goals and 18 points in 37 games.

It is not the first time Tortorella has sat the winger. The bench boss did so when the pair were together in Columbus back in December 2017. At the time, Atkinson had just nine points (six goals, three assists) in his first 25 games; he notched 18 goals and 37 points across his next 40.

Atkinson was joined in the press box by Morgan Frost, who has been scratched a bunch of times this season. Frost was a healthy scratch for 10 of the first 20 games but has not missed a game since Nov. 24 against the New York Rangers. In the past 17 games, he has seven points (three goals, four assists), including six points at even strength.

Power play struggles roll on

With Atkinson and Frost out of the lineup — two key power-play guys — each of the Flyers’ units saw some tweaks.

The forward group on power play No. 1 did not see any changes, but it was Egor Zamula on the point. Zamula has grown since the start of the year when he struggled to make the quick passes and decisions Tortorella wanted. He has gained considerable confidence playing on the power play and showcased it on Thursday night play with the top group by making quick decisions, sharp passing and taking big-time shots from the point.

The second unit saw Cam York at the point, Scott Laughton at the net front, Tyson Foerster in the bumper, Bobby Brink on the left side, and Travis Sanheim on the right.

Although neither unit scored in the game, across their four power plays the Flyers had four shots blocked and put 11 shots on goal, including six during a full two-minute, two-man advantage late in the first period.

Breakaways

Rasmus Ristolainen played in his 700th NHL game. ... Rhett Gardner, who was signed as a free agent July 1, made his Flyers debut. ... Nicolas Deslauriers returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch against the Edmonton Oilers.

Up next

The Flyers host the Calgary Flames on Saturday (1 p.m., NBCSP). The two teams met on New Year’s Eve, with the Flyers cutting into two-goal leads twice before losing 4-3.

