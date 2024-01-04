Travis Konecny named Flyers’ 2024 All-Star representative

Hey now, Travis Konecny, you’re an all-star.

The NHL has announced the first 32 players who will suit up at the 2024 All-Star Weekend in Toronto from Feb. 1-3. Konecny will represent the Flyers for the second time in his career after playing at the 2020 edition in St. Louis.

Across the first 37 games of the regular season, Konecny leads the Flyers in points (33), goals (18), and short-handed goals (four). He is second on the team with 23 takeaways and is tied with Joel Farabee for first when it comes to scoring the opening goal. In the past 22 games, he has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and this season is tied for 15th in goals in the NHL.

“It’s OK,” Konecny said when asked how he would assess his game thus far. “I think that it’s been a little inconsistent as far as individually how I’m playing both ends of the ice. It’s one game, [where] it’s good at one end and at the other, it’s not so good. And then vice versa the next game. So, I feel like I need to clean up the consistency a bit.”

The London, Ontario native is second among Flyers forwards when it comes to ice time at just under 19 minutes. He gets plenty of time across all strengths and has been playing alongside Sean Couturier for most of the season.

Advertisement

“He definitely brings a lot of energy. He’s all over the place on and off the ice,” Couturier told The Inquirer with a chuckle. “But he’s fun to play with, fun to be around and yeah, he’s a great player.”

» READ MORE: Joel Farabee’s promotion to the Flyers’ top line has been long overdue

Fans will now get to vote from Jan. 13-18 for the final 12 players to round out the rosters.

The All-Star Weekend will span three days this year, beginning on Thursday, Feb. 1 with a player draft to determine the teams. Friday will see the top players compete in the skills competition and Saturday is the All-Star Game.