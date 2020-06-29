Kelly, now an ambassador with the Flyers who makes appearances and speeches at local schools when they are not closed because of the pandemic, said he loves “the way the guys all tap their hands after they score these days. Back then, when I scored the (Game 6) goal, I skated right over to the bench and said, ‘Hey, Freddy, You owe me five bucks.’ We used to practice that play all the time, coming from behind the net. So it wasn’t something that just materialized. It’s something we practiced, and if it worked (in a game), Freddy gave you five bucks. Hey, five bucks used to fill up my Corvette in those days.”