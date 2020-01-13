Pastrnak has eight goals in 14 career games against the Flyers. ... Despite Saturday’s loss, the Flyers still have the best home points percentage (.762) in the NHL. ... The Flyers have a league-best plus-35 goal differential on home ice, where they lead the NHL in fewest goals allowed per game (1.90). ... The Bruins have scored at least one power-play goal in a club-record 13 straight games. “They’re so dangerous because all of them can shoot and score, and all of them can make plays and dish it around,” Raffl said. “They’re dangerous on the breakout on the rush. They’re dangerous when they set it up. It’s going to be a big challenge for us, for sure.” ... GM Chuck Fletcher will give an update on Nolan Patrick (migraine disorder) on Tuesday. ... The Flyers announced a partnership with Penn Medicine, making it the team’s official medical services provider.